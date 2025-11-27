Mason Greenwood at World Cup would be 'farce,' not 'fair' - Jamaica players

Open Extended Reactions

Jamaica players Isaac Hayden and Amari'i Bell have voiced their unease at the prospect of Mason Greenwood joining the squad before the World Cup, claiming it would be a "farce" and not "fair."

Greenwood, who has one England cap, switched allegiances to Jamaica earlier this year and in August received his passport, opening the door for him to represent the nation of his grandparents.

While the 24-year-old did not accept a call-up for World Cup qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago and Bermuda in September and is keeping his international options open, Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) president Michael Ricketts told The Athletic he still hopes Greenwood will represent the Reggae Boyz before the World Cup as he was "excited to get his documentation sorted out."

That, however, may not go down well with his Jamaica teammates, who have worked hard to leave the nation on the brink of the World Cup -- with intercontinental playoffs against New Caledonia, and then potentially DR Congo, to come in March.

Mason Greenwood has been in fine form for Marseille in Ligue 1 this season, with 10 goals. Valery HACHE / AFP via Getty Images

"I've only played for Jamaica for a year, and there was some resistance to me when I started, but I have played 12 games and everyone can see my passion and the way I play the game," Hayden, formerly of Arsenal and Newcastle and now at QPR, told The Athletic. "I give everything on the pitch, and I wanted to be there to help Jamaica progress to the World Cup.

"[The JFF] are obsessed with names and trying to recruit more players. They want to have the best team on the pitch, but I said it to the JFF: 'If a player is not willing to commit for the last round of qualifying, unless they're injured, I do not see why they should be joining the group in March or at the end of the season if we qualify'. There is no way that should be allowed to happen."

Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United in January 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman and faced charges including attempted rape and assault before the Crown Prosecution Service announced the case had been discontinued in February 2023. He is rebuilding his career at Marseille, and leads the Ligue 1 scoring charts this season with 10 goals in 12 games.

"The quality of the player, his numbers, what he is producing, is of the highest level," Hayden admitted. "But it comes down to principle and integrity. If players can just rock up because of a World Cup, it would make the whole thing a farce. That would say a lot about the player, and the organisation for allowing that to happen."

Charlton defender Bell said Greenwood -- or any other player, Everton's Dwight McNeil is also in the reckoning -- joining up late would be "controversial."

- Thomas Tuchel: Never considered Mason Greenwood England call-up

- Greenwood scores 4 as leaders Marseille hit 6

- Newcastle complain to UEFA over French police treatment of fans

"Many of us for years have put our blood, sweat and tears into playing for the nation, with a lot of things happening in the background," he said. "We've had to deal with all that. It wouldn't seem fair to people who have been through that whole process and will never get another chance to play at a World Cup. It's a bit controversial."

He also said a group conversation would need to be had before any new player joined.

"Definitely, especially when it's a World Cup," he stated. "You want good vibes and good energy around the squad. You wouldn't want any distance between any players."

England boss Thomas Tuchel said in September he not spoken to Greenwood and made clear the Marseille forward is not in his thoughts.