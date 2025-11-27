Bayern's Joshua Kimmich unimpressed by Arsenal: 'Set pieces, long balls'

Open Extended Reactions

Joshua Kimmich has said that Paris Saint-Germain are the toughest team Bayern Munich have played this season despite the 3-1 Champions League defeat to Arsenal, claiming Mikel Arteta's side "rely on set pieces" and "love to play long balls."

Bayern suffered their first loss of the season on Wednesday after goals from Jurriën Timber, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli at the Emirates Stadium.

But while Vincent Kompany's men beat reigning champions PSG 2-1 earlier this month, Bayern and Germany midfielder Kimmich felt they offered more of a threat, and "more of a football game."

"No, I don't think so," Kimmich told TNT Sport when asked if Arsenal were the toughest team Bayern had faced this year. "I think PSG was the toughest one. Especially the way they play.

Joshua Kimmich was unimpressed by Arsenal despite the 3-1 win over Bayern Munich. Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

"Arsenal is completely different. They rely on set pieces. They love to play long balls. They love to fight for second balls. It was a completely different game against PSG. It was more of a football game.

"Today was not so much about football. It was more about game management and duels. Arsenal did this really well tonight. Their win was well deserved but we have to learn from this game."

Timber's goal came from a Bukayo Saka corner on Wednesday while Martinelli's third was from a long ball on the counter attack.

Kimmich's comments come after Arsenal boss Arteta said Arsenal beat the "best side in Europe" in Bayern Munich.