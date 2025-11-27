Atlético Madrid vs Real Oviedo: How to watch live on Disney+

Open Extended Reactions

Atlético Madrid welcome Real Oviedo to the Metropolitano on Saturday, as Diego Simeone's side try to continue a run of form that has seen them win five LaLiga games in a row.

Last weekend, Atlético beat Getafe 1-0 thanks to an own goal from Domingos Duarte. They then followed that up with a big win in the UEFA Champions League, where they beat Inter Milan 2-1 after a late winner from Jose Maria Giménez.

Atlético sit fourth in LaLiga, with 28 points from their 13 games so far.

After their much-awaited promotion to LaLiga this season, Oviedo have had a struggle in the top-flight so far this season. They have only nine points from their 13 games so far. They haven't scored a goal in any of their last three games, but more worryingly, they haven't won a game in any competition since the end of August.

Given that context, it is a safe prediction to make that Atlético will fancy their chances of winning this one, as they look to continue to put some pressure on Real Madrid and Barcelona at the top of LALIGA.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

How to watch:

The match is available on Disney+ in the U.K. It will also be available on ESPN in the United States, BeIN Sports in Australia, and FanCode in India. If following online, you can stay informed with ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 29, 8:00 p.m. BST (3:00 p.m. ET; 1:30 a.m. IST Sunday and 7:00 a.m. AEST Sunday).

Venue: Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid.

Team news:

Atlético Madrid

Jan Oblak, G: muscle, DOUBT

Marcos Llorente, M: hamstring, DOUBT

Robin Le Normand, D: knee, OUT, est. return early-Dec

Real Oviedo

Ilyas Chaira, F: suspended, OUT

Ovie Ejaria, M: hamstring, DOUBT

Javi Lopez, D: muscle, DOUBT

David Carmo, D: illness, DOUBT

Expected Lineups:

Atlético Madrid (4-4-2)

GK: Juan Musso

RB: Nahuel Molina | CB: Jose Giménez | CB: Clement Lenglet | LB: Matteo Ruggeri

RW: Marc Pubill | CM: Pablo Barrios | CM: Koke | LW: Nicolas Gonzalez

LW: Alex Baena | CF: Julian Alvarez

Real Oviedo (4-2-3-1)

GK: Aaron Escandell

RB: Nacho Vidal | CB: David Costas | CB: Dani Calvo | LB: Rahim Alhassane

DM: Leander Dendoncker | DM: Santiago Colombatto

RW: Federico Vinas | AM: Santi Cazorla | LW: Haissem Hassan

CF: Salomon Rondon

Stats:

Atlético have won each of their last five games in LALIGA.

Atlético have scored 25 goals in LALIGA this season, while Oviedo have only scored seven.

