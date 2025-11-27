Brazil chief keen on extending Carlo Ancelotti's contract

Open Extended Reactions

Brazil are keen to extend Carlo Ancelotti's time as manager. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.

Brazil's Football Confederation president Samir Xaud wants to open contract extension talks with national team coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti, whose deal expires after the 2026 World Cup, recently expressed his desire to extend his contract until 2030.

"I see this conversation in a positive light," Xaud said on Wednesday when asked about the possibility of Ancelotti remaining at the helm beyond 2026.

"He already said in an interview that it depends on both sides. I always believe in building a working relationship. Everything is there for it to succeed."

Sources have told ESPN that the CBF's intention is to begin talks with Ancelotti in the new year and for Ancelotti to extend his contract before the 2026 World Cup.

The CBF wants to ensure the Italian remains in charge regardless of Brazil's results in next year's top tournament.

Ancelotti, 66, took charge of Brazil's national team after leaving Real Madrid in May. He has set his sight on guiding Brazil to its sixth World Cup title in 2026.

Brazil have not lifted the World Cup since 2002 and the closest they have come since was a fourth-place finish in 2014 when they hosted the event.

