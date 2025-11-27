Marcelo Bielsa to remain Uruguay boss despite USMNT hammering

Mauricio Pochettino gets fired up during his news conference after the USMNT's win over Uruguay. (0:59)

Open Extended Reactions

Uruguay Football Association president Ignacio Alonso has confirmed Marcelo Bielsa will continue in charge of the national team amid recent speculation regarding the coach's future.

Bielsa, 70, had come under scrutiny following Uruguay's 5-1 defeat to the United States in a friendly on Nov 18.

Following Wednesday's four-hour meeting between Bielsa and Uruguay FA executives, Alonso told reporters: "The coach [Bielsa] will continue with us. The meeting was very positive, we discussed things to improve; things to make everyone feel comfortable in preparation for the World Cup.

"The important thing about the crisis triggered by the match against the United States has been that it's made us work hard internally to know what needs to be done.

Marco Bielsa has received the backing of the Uruguayan FA. Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP.

"We'll be developing those things over the coming days and weeks. The team will emerge stronger from these past few days."

Alonso denied rumours that some senior players are refusing to player if Bielsa remains.

"The important thing is that, after all these conversations we've had, and after several days have passed, nobody wants to jump ship or demand resignations," he said.

"We're all focused on getting the team back on track for the World Cup; there are no resignations."

- Uruguay's Bielsa 'ashamed' by U.S. loss, will stay for World Cup

- Statement win over Uruguay shows the USMNT has come a long way in 16 months

The former Leeds coach, who took charge of the national team in May 2023, expressed his shame after the humiliating defeat to the USA but added he was keen to continue at the helm. Bielsa did reveal, however, there were issues within the group.

"On a human level, I have not yet achieved acceptance from this group," he said.

Uruguay qualified for the World Cup after coming in fourth place on the CONMEBOL table with 28 points from 18 games.