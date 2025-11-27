Open Extended Reactions

Arne Slot has vowed to "fight on" at Liverpool following conversations with the club's hierarchy, despite his team's dismal recent run of form.

Liverpool's 4-1 UEFA Champions League defeat to PSV Eindhoven was their ninth loss in 12 games, with the Reds having lost each of their last three games by three or more goals.

Asked whether he has had conversations about his future with sporting director Richard Hughes and other senior Anfield figures, Slot said: "We have had the same conversations since I was here. We fight on, we try to improve -- that's what we all try. But the conversations have been the same as since I was here."

On whether he is angry with his players, the Liverpool boss added: "No not at all, although I do agree that our standards have not been of the standard that we are used to and we want, so we think we can play better than we do.

"Last season, when we play well there, was a focus on individuals and I said it should be about the team. If the opposite is happening it should also be about the team.

"There is a lot of pressure if you play or work at a top club and even more so if you start losing more games than this club or these players or this manager is used to. Then there is always pressure. But there was pressure last season for us to win the league and now it's a different kind of pressure because we have lost so many games.

"What it does to me is I can just do the same, but I don't have to play so maybe my job is a bit easier when it comes to this. I think it is hard for every player when you are in a bad run of results if you go down after three minutes and then play a good first half and then 10 minutes after half-time you again concede.

"So we get knock after knock after knock, which is hard, but that is why I keep saying especially when that happens we have to keep fighting. That is what we have done so well last season and what this club has been about for so many years. That is what we expect.

"The minimum I and we expect is we do it over 90 minutes, which is not always easy if you get knock, after knock, after knock."

Liverpool will travel to West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday where they could be boosted by the return of goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who missed Wednesday's match through illness.

Midfielder Florian Wirtz could also be available for selection following a muscle injury, while striker Hugo Ekitike will be assessed after being forced off against PSV with a back problem.