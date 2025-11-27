Atlético Madrid fined for fans' racist actions at Arsenal

Atlético Madrid have been fined €30,000 and issued with a suspended sanction of a ban on travelling supporters by UEFA for "racist and discriminatory behaviour" of their fans during the Champions League defeat at Arsenal in October.

UEFA sources have told ESPN that the charge against Atlético relates to monkey gestures and noises and Nazi salutes by the Spanish club's supporters at the Emirates Stadium in London.

The incidents breached Article 14 (2) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, with the Atlético supporters also cited for the throwing of objects during the game.

Despite the severity of the charges, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has suspended the one-match ban on ticket sales for an away fixture for a probationary period of one year.

The €30,000 fine and a separate €10,000 penalty for the object throwing are immediate punishments.

UEFA has also fined Azerbaijan team Qarabag FK Youth €5,000 and ordered the club to play one home game behind closed doors as a result of the "racist and / or discriminatory behaviour" of supporters during a UEFA Youth League clash against Chelsea on Nov 5.

The behind-closed-doors penalty has been suspended for a probationary period of one year.