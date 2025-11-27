Christian Pulisic set to miss Milan game with fresh injury

Herculez Gomez speaks after Christian Pulisic's winner for AC Milan vs. Inter Milan in Serie A. (2:19)

Christian Pulisic is likely to miss AC Milan's Serie A clash with Lazio this weekend, manager Massimiliano Allegeri said Thursday.

The United States star, who only recently returned from a hamstring injury, withdrew from training on Wednesday due to minor muscular discomfort, according to reports in Italy.

Speaking at his pre-match news conference, Allegri was pessimistic about Pulisic's chances of being passed fit in time for Saturday's matchup.

"Pulisic is unlikely to play, although there are still two days until the match and anything can happen," he said.

Christian Pulisic could again be forced to the sidelines for AC Milan's clash with Lazio on Saturday. Tommaso Fimiano/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Pulisic suffered a low-grade tear in his right hamstring in the first half of the U.S. men's national team's 2-1 friendly victory over Australia on Oct. 17.

He made his return as a substitute in a 2-2 draw with Parma on Nov. 8.

While he was not included in Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT roster for November friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay, Pulisic started and scored the only goal in Milan's derby win over Inter last weekend.

Milan is two points behind Serie A leaders Roma ahead of hosting Lazio on Saturday.