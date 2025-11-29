Open Extended Reactions

It's the final weekend of November, but it's still full of some exciting matches all across Europe as we kick off this wonderful Saturday.

We begin in the Premier League as Manchester City will look to bounce back from back-to-back losses in the span of a week as they host Leeds United. Elsewhere, we have Brentford against Burnley, Sunderland facing AFC Bournemouth and Everton taking on Newcastle United, before Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham in the late game.

Also other matches include Barcelona against Alavés in LaLiga, AC Milan against Lazio in Serie A, AS Monaco hosting Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, and in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich taking on St. Pauli and Bayer Leverkusen against Borussia Dortmund.

Enjoy all the updates from across Europe.