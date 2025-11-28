Chelsea vs Arsenal: Kick-off time, how to watch, news

Frank Leboeuf and Ian Darke preview Arsenal's visit to Stamford Bridge following Chelsea's impressive Champions League win vs. Barcelona. (2:00)

The Premier League returns this weekend with a top-of-the-table clash as leaders Arsenal make the short trip to south-west London, taking on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

Having grabbed notable victories over Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the midweek UEFA Champions League action, Chelsea and Arsenal meet with positivity in both camps. Enzo Maresca has the added motivation of reducing the gap at the top of the PL standings to three points with a win over Arsenal, but Mikel Arteta has never lost a game at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal have only lost one of their last 11 PL games against Chelsea, with seven victories in that run. The ease with which Arsenal strolled to a 3-1 win over Bayern had pundits christening them the best team in Europe.

Chelsea host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, Chelsea made their own statement with a 3-0 win over 10-man Barcelona, as Estêvão grabbed headlines with a stunning goal. Maresca's side were a level above their opponents, with plenty for Arsenal to ponder as they face up to this fixture.

Leandro Trossard limped off with a knock against Bayern, but Arteta welcomed back Martin Ødegaard, former Chelsea winger Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli back into his squad. Viktor Gyökeres faces a race to be fit, but Mikel Merino has deputised wonderfully at centre-forward.

Maresca's injury list has also steadily dwindled post the international break, with Cole Palmer edging closer to a return from a toe injury. Having rotated plenty against Burnley and Barcelona, coupled with a 24-hour rest advantage, Chelsea should have fresher legs come Sunday.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be shown on Sky Sports in the U.K., NBC Sports in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 30, 4:30 p.m. BST; 11:30 a.m. ET; 10 p.m. IST; 3:30 a.m. AEDT (Monday).

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Referee: Anthony Taylor

VAR: John Brooks

Team News:

Chelsea

Levi Colwill, D: ACL, OUT, est. return April 2026

Dário Essugo, M: thigh, OUT, est. return Jan 2026

Cole Palmer, F: toe, DOUBT

Romeo Lavia, M: thigh, OUT, est. return early-Dec

Arsenal

Kai Havertz, F: knee, OUT, est. return early-Dec

Gabriel Jesus, F: ACL, OUT, back in training

Gabriel Magalhães, D: thigh, OUT, est. return early-Dec

Viktor Gyökeres, F: knock, DOUBT

Leandro Trossard, F: knock, DOUBT

Expected Lineups:

Chelsea (4-2-3-1)

GK: Robert Sánchez

RB: Reece James | CB: Trevoh Chalobah | CB: Tosin Adarabioyo | LB: Marc Cucurella

DM: Enzo Fernández | DM: Moisés Caicedo

RW: Estêvão | AM: João Pedro | LW: Alejandro Garnacho

FW: Liam Delap

Arsenal (4-3-3)

GK: David Raya

RB: Jurriën Timber | CB: William Saliba | CB: Piero Hincapié | LB: Riccardo Calafiori

CM: Declan Rice | CAM: Martin Ødegaard | CM: Martín Zubimendi

RW: Bukayo Saka | CF: Mikel Merino | LW: Eberechi Eze

Stats:

Arsenal have lost only one of their last 11 PL meetings against Chelsea (7-3-1 W-D-L) - a 0-2 loss at the Emirates in August 2021.

Mikel Arteta has never lost at Stamford Bridge as Arsenal manager, drawing three and winning three.

Chelsea have faced Arsenal with their opponents top of the league four previous times, and have lost all of those games.

Only Tottenham have a worse home record in the PL than Chelsea, with Enzo Maresca's side earning 10 of 23 points (43.5%) at home, while Spurs have earned 5 of 18 (28%).

Martin Ødegaard has been involved in 7 PL goals (5G, 2A) against Chelsea - his best record against a PL club. He's also never lost any of the eight games against them (6-2-0 W-D-L).

Latest news and analysis:

