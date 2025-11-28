Craig Burley reacts to Arsenal's 3-1 win vs. Bayern Munich to sit top of the Champions League table. (1:16)

Arsenal may have to compete with Manchester City to sign Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza, while Barcelona are planning a host of big signings in defence and attack. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Rodrigo Mendoza played every minute of Spain's campaign at the recent U-20 World Cup. Camila Lopez/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

- Manchester City have joined Arsenal in showing an interest in Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza, the Daily Mail reports. Even though both Premier League clubs have creative midfielders, they will continue to monitor the Spain youth international's progress and any developments in his situation. The 20-year-old is also on Real Madrid's radar In addition to impressing for Elche, where he has scored two goals in 10 appearances for the newly promoted LaLiga side. Mendoza featured at last month's FIFA U-20 World Cup, where Spain lost 3-2 to Colombia in the quarterfinals.

- Barcelona aim to sign a centre-back, striker and left winger in the summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. At the back, they are looking at Sporting CP's Gonçalo Inacio, Nottingham Forest's Murillo, Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck, Palmeiras' Luiz Benedetti and Crystal Palace's Marc Guéhi. Up front, the Blaugrana like Atlético Madrid's Julián Álvarez but a deal would be difficult to complete. Manchester City's Erling Haaland seems like "another impossible dream," so Bayern Munich's Harry Kane is gaining traction with his €65m release clause. Out wide, Barça will decide whether to trigger their €30m option to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United based on his performances, while AC Milan's Rafael Leão continues to be linked and Raphinha could depart amid Saudi Pro League interest.

- Liverpool face a dilemma about whether to make a move for AFC Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo in January or the summer transfer window, according to The i Paper. The issue with waiting until after the season has ended is that Manchester City are expected to join the race to sign the 25-year-old at that point. The Ghana international can be signed this winter if a club triggers his release clause, and the Reds view him as Mohamed Salah's successor.

- Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea have all sent scouts to watch Jagiellonia Bialystok midfielder Oskar Pietuszewski, according to TEAMtalk. The 17-year-old has already made his mark in the Ekstraklasa this term, recording three goals and two assists in 24 senior appearances despite playing in a deeper position. All three clubs have gone past the point of observation, as they have held preliminary discussions with Pietuszewski's camp and are actively preparing approaches for when the January transfer window begins.

- Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy has a release clause that will activate in the summer of 2026 and be worth around €50 million, Sky Sports Deutschland reports. However, the clause is only valid for Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United. The 29-year-old wants to win trophies so will make his decision based on Dortmund's performances and would only consider joining a top club, having already turned down €20m-per-year to join Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal. Hoffenheim's Fisnik Asllani is a strong candidate to replace Guirassy if he leaves.

- Real Madrid have told Liverpool that they have ended their interest in defender Ibrahima Konaté, who will be be free to open talks with foreign clubs from Jan. 1 as his Anfield contract is due to expire int he summer. (The Athletic)

- Vinícius Júnior is closer to renewing his Real Madrid contract after apologising to coach Xabi Alonso and lowering his wage demands. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Savinho to leave Manchester City in January for a £50m fee, with Tottenham Hotspur continuing to look at the winger. (Football Insider)

- Sunderland are serious about Matteo Guendouzi with Lazio's financial troubles meaning they could allow the midfielder to leave. Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Napoli are also interested. (Calciomercato)

- Roma could terminate Evan Ferguson's loan and try to sign another striker in January, and they are considering Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee, Tottenham Hotspur's Mathys Tel, Midtjylland's Franculino Dju and Corinthians' Yuri Alberto. (Calciomercato)

- RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba is ready to take the next step in his career and will have an €80m release clause next year. (Philipp Hinze)

- Leeds United have enquired about re-signing Kalvin Phillips on loan, but a deal is unlikely as they want Manchester City to make a significant contribution to the midfielder's £250,000-a-week wages. Phillips could consider offers from France, Spain and Germany. (Daily Mirror)

- U.S. U23 winger Cole Campbell has officially submitted a transfer request to leave Borussia Dortmund, with Club Brugge, Anderlecht, Elversberg and Midtjylland all being interested in the 19-year-old. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Daniel Maldini could leave Atalanta during the January transfer window. (Nicolò Schira)

- St. Etienne striker Lucas Stassin is VfB Stuttgart's priority, but €40m is being demanded for the 20-year-old. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Brentford are among the clubs actively monitoring Pogon Szczecin midfielder Adrian Przyborek. (TEAMtalk)

- Eintracht Frankfurt have entered the race to sign VfL Bochum defensive midfielder Cajetan Lenz. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Roma have offered Zeki Celik a contract that runs until 2029 as they aim to keep the right-back, but several clubs across Europe are monitoring the 28-year-old ahead of potentially signing him as a free agent in the summer. (Nicolò Schira)