SINGAPORE -- The road to the 2027 AFC Asian Cup for Singapore begins in earnest now.

Especially after it was confirmed that the man who got them there will be the very same one leading them when Asia's premier international tournament comes around in 13 months' time.

After becoming the first coach to help Singapore qualify for the Asian Cup for the first time on merit, albeit in a caretaker capacity, Gavin Lee was confirmed in the job on a permanent basis in a news conference on Friday afternoon.

Lee's eventual appointment might have come as a surprise considering that in the early stages of the process to find a fulltime successor to Tsutomu Ogura, who stepped down from the job back in June owing to personal reasons, his name was barely mentioned as the Football Association of Singapore declared their intent on making a statement signing.

Nonetheless, the work the 35-year-old did as interim coach -- which culminated in qualification for the Asian Cup with a game to spare -- soon made him impossible to ignore.

Football is, however, fickle. Opinions and impressions can change on the back of a single result and there is plenty still to play out before Lee and his Lions board their flight to Saudi Arabia two Januarys from now.

There is even another major tournament before that -- in the form of the next ASEAN Championship, officially known as the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026 -- which supporters usually demand success in coming up against fierce regional rivals.

Still, FAS president Forrest Li has moved quickly to put his backing behind Lee, insisting that the sole objective is now the Asian Cup.

"We've already started working on the plan," Li replied, when asked by ESPN about the long-term assurances FAS has given Lee.

"Everything now will be trying to optimise for January, February 2027 -- the Asian Cup.

"Whatever happens in between, there will be no knee-jerk reactions. Everything will be to optimise for that tournament because that is the biggest stage for Asian football."

"We really cherish the opportunity."