Juan Sebastián Verón gets 6-month ban after reverse Estudiantes guard of honour

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has suspended Estudiantes de La Plata president Juan Sebastián Verón from all football-related activities for six months after his players turned their backs on Rosario Central in a guard of honour on Sunday.

All eleven players taking part in the protest before the Clausura tournament round of 16 match have also been banned for two matches, with the 'reverse' guard of honour taking place three days after the controversial decision by the Argentine football authorities to award Central a new trophy, created after the regular season had ended.

The league traditionally has two championships, the Apertura (opening) and Clausura (closing) tournaments -- both of which use playoffs to determine the winners. But it took Argentina by surprise last Thursday by establishing the title of 'League Champion' for the team that accumulated the most points in the overall standings.

Central amassed the most points (66) in total from the regular phases of the Apertura, which Platense won earlier this year, and Clausura. Star forward Ángel Di María accepted the trophy last week.

Estudiantes was the only team to publicly reject the decision, denouncing the fact that the measure was not put to a vote, as required by the regulations.

Estudiantes president and former Manchester United midfielder Juan Sebastián Verón has been banned for six months. Gustavo Garello/Getty Images

The Estudiantes players were required by the AFA to form the traditional guard of honor for the champions when both teams entered the Gigante de Arroyito stadium in Rosario on Sunday for first match of the Clausura tournament. Instead, the visiting players turned their backs on the newly-crowned champions, a gesture unprecedented in Argentine football.

Estudiantes won the match 1-0 with a goal by Edwuin Cetré, knocking 'League Champions' Central out.

On Thursday, the league's disciplinary panel confirmed punishment for Verón and his players.

Verón, who serves as the club's president nine years after re-joining his boyhood team for the final season of his playing career, was given a six-month ban from sporting functions. The former Manchester United, Chelsea, Lazio and Argentina national team star has been a frequent critic of the AFA and its president, Claudio Tapia, and the decision to violate the protocol was determined to have been his.

The players' two-match suspension will be served in the first tournament of 2026. That means the likes of Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, will be eligible to play against Central Córdoba on Saturday in the Clausura quarterfinals.

On top of those suspensions, captain Santiago Nunez has been banned from serving as the on-field captain for the next three months.

Estudiantes de La Plata took to social media after the decision, stating: "The Board of Directors expresses its absolute support for its president Juan Sebastián Verón, Santiago Nuñez and the entire professional squad."

Over the past few years, the AFA, under Tapia's leadership, has been characterised by constant changes to tournament formats and the rules for promotion and relegation. But never before has a new trophy been introduced after the season has already begun.

Information from ESPN Argentina and Associated Press was used in this report.