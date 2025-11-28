West Ham United vs. Liverpool: Kick-off time, how to watch, news

Beth Lindop talks about Arne Slot's position at Liverpool amid the club's run of poor form following their 4-1 defeat to PSV in the Champions League. (1:26)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool's next stop in their bid to get themselves out of a mega crisis takes them to the London Stadium on Sunday evening, for a Premier League clash against West Ham United.

Arne Slot will hope to alleviate some of the pressure on his side with a first Premier League win since early November. In midweek, Liverpool had no respite in the Champions League, as they were swept aside 4-1 Dutch side PSV Eindhoven at Anfield on Wednesday.

Liverpool have lost six of their last seven league games and are 12th in the table with 18 points from 12 games.

Last weekend, Liverpool went down 3-0 for the second successive league game, as Nottingham Forest eased past them at Anfield, after Manchester City won 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium before the international break.

For Slot, the questions around tactics and personnel are only getting louder, and as it stands, he hasn't showed any signs of having found solutions to get Liverpool out of this hole.

INSERT PHOTO CAPTION HERE. Richard Martin-Roberts - CameraSport via Getty Images

Alexander Isak hasn't got going at all, with Liverpool struggling to get him involved in games when he has played. Isak might have to start this game, though, after Hugo Ekitike suffered a back injury in that defeat to PSV. Slot said the Frenchman's injury wasn't serious, but he remains in doubt.

Meanwhile, after a slow start to their season, West Ham have picked up seven points from their last three Premier League games, with new manager Nuno imprinting his style on the side.

Last week, they went 2-0 up against Bournemouth but were eventually pegged back by two second half goals and had to take home a 2-2 draw. Callum Wilson seems to have hit a run of form, with three goals in those last three games.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's match.

How to watch:

The match will be telecast on Sky Sports in the U.K. NBC Sports will telecast the match in the U.S., JioStar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 30 at 2:05 p.m. GMT (9:05 a.m. ET; 7:35 p.m. IST, and 1:05 a.m. AEDT, Monday)

Venue: London Stadium

Referee: Darren England

VAR: Paul Tierney

Team News:

West Ham United

Konastantinos Mavropanos, D: hamstring, DOUBT

Oliver Scarles, D: shoulder, DOUBT

Liverpool

Giovanni Leoni, D: knee, OUT, est. return unknown

Florian Wirtz, M: muscle, DOUBT

Conor Bradley, D: muscle, OUT, est. return mid-Dec.

Jeremie Frimpong, D: hamstring, OUT, est. return early-Dec.

Hugo Ekitike, F: back, DOUBT

Expected Lineups:

West Ham United (3-4-3)

GK: Alphonse Areola

CB: Jean-Clair Todibo | CB: Igor Julio | CB: Max Kilman

RWB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka | CM: Lucas Paqueta | CM: Freddie Potts | LWB: El Hadji Malick Diouf

RW: Jarrod Bowen | CF: Callum Wilson | LW: Crysencio Summerville

Liverpool (4-3-3)

GK: Alisson Becker

RB: Joe Gomez | CB: Ibrahima Konaté | CB: Virgil van Dijk | LB: Andrew Robertson

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai | CM: Ryan Gravenberch | CM: Alexis Mac Allister

RW: Mohamed Salah | CF: Alexander Isak | LW: Cody Gakpo

Stats:

West Ham have won just one of their last 18 Premier League games against Liverpool.

Liverpool have scored 25 goals in their nine Premier League visits to the London Stadium against West Ham.

Liverpool have lost each of their last five away league games against London sides.

Liverpool have not conceded 3+ goals in three consecutive league games since April 1955 in the second tier.

West Ham's Callum Wilson has scored three goals in his last two Premier League games, as many as he had in his previous 36

Latest news and analysis:

Liverpool's nightmare continues with UCL loss to PSV

Liverpool have now suffered nine defeats in their past 12 games in all competitions and lost three successive games by three or more goals for the first time since December 1953.

The statistics behind Liverpool's worst run in 70 years

Liverpool's 4-1 Champions League defeat to PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday left them on their worst run of form in over 70 years.

Jamie Carragher 'angry' with Liverpool, Mohamed Salah's 'legs have gone'

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said Arne Slot's position will soon be "untenable" and that he is "angry" with the players for their poor form -- while also claiming Mohamed Salah's "legs have gone."

Arne Slot vows to 'fight on' as Liverpool manager

Arne Slot has vowed to "fight on" at Liverpool following conversations with the club's hierarchy, despite his team's dismal recent run of form.

Arne Slot to Liverpool players: 'Reward ourselves' in positive moments

Arne Slot's challenge to restore broken confidence is as big as the one to turn around performances, but the Dutchman has been trying to accentuate the few positives to his players.

Liverpool's Premier League crisis: The stats that shame Arne Slot after Nottingham Forest loss

ESPN looks at the stats that sum up a dreadful day for the Dutch manager and Liverpool fans.