Five star Matildas demolish New Zealand, Montemurro's plan takes hold

The Matildas were in fine form, comprehensively beating New Zealand 5-0 in Gosford as their 2025 season nears its conclusion. Australia were dominant from the off and never looked like relinquishing control, scoring first through Amy Sayer in the 13th minute before Hayley Raso doubled the lead in the 24th.

While the Football Ferns offered slightly more resistance to start the second half, the Matildas were able to grow their lead with two goals in two minutes. First through Ellie Carpenter in the 70th minute before Kyra Cooney-Cross' audacious long range effort made it 4-0.

Katrina Gorry was rewarded for a stellar performance with a goal in injury time. While skipper Steph Catley was unable to convert a late penalty to make it six, New Zealand goalkeeper Anna Leat guessing the right way and atoning for conceding the spot kick in the first place.

The Aussies will be relishing the win after their disappointing last hit out against England in October and will hope to end 2025 on a winning note when they face the Kiwis again in Adelaide on Tuesday.

Confidence and preparation

With the Asian Cup looming, the preparation window shrinking from view, and a last game which left a bad taste in the mouth, this two game series against New Zealand was always going to be important.

From a confidence perspective, scoring five goals and keeping a clean sheet was a huge boost for this team. That they were able to find the back of the net not just from outrageous individual efforts, like Cooney-Cross' goal, and clinical finishing and capitalising on mistakes, like Raso's and Carpenter's finishes, but through clean, incisive, deliberate buildup was incredibly pleasing.

The give and go between Gorry and Holly McNamara was a great example of this as was the thoughtful long ball from Cooney-Cross to find Gorry who split the New Zealand defence before Sayer finished neatly.

The score line and the manner in which the Matildas built it should be celebrated and applauded.

And while Montemurro pointed out areas that the Matildas were exposed by the Ferns and the ways in which their style of play -- dropping to a midblock and forcing the Matildas to "find the solutions with a little bit of patience but also finding the space at the right time" -- helped his side, a slightly sterner test would have been nice.

The Matildas have a winning streak against New Zealand that stretches back all the way to 1994 but it felt like the teams hadn't been this disparate in a long time.

The Ferns' errors were poor and Mackenzie Arnold was rarely tested -- though she was saved by some last ditch defending from Carpenter late in the game.

This doesn't take away from the fact the adoption of Montemurro's playing style is taking. You can see it in the play and hear it when the players speak.

"We know New Zealand's always going to be tough. You just got to break them down, sometimes the first 15 minutes can be tough. But you slowly break them down and work it out," Gorry explained postgame.

"I thought we did that really well tonight. We were patient and then when they got a little bit tired, we were able to come to life and put goals in the back of the net. So I think the second game is probably going to be a tough game for us. We've got to get back up again and I'm sure they'll change a few things tactically, so it'll be a great contest again."

Hopefully, a fired up New Zealand push Australia further in Adelaide to really give the Matildas a strong final test before the Asian Cup.

Players impress across the park

Montemurro said before this game that everyone in this squad should feel pressure about being selected for the upcoming Asian Cup. With that gauntlet thrown down, more than a few players stepped up.

Katrina Gorry was everywhere and in everything against the Ferns. With a goal and an assist, a hand in plenty of strong attacking moments, and her usual industrious work in the middle of the park, if there was any doubt about her place in the final Asian Cup squad for the Matildas, she made a very compelling case.

Katrina Gorry was in everything for the Matildas, scoring a goal and setting up another. Steve Christo - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Amy Sayer isn't playing in her natural position but was strong against the Ferns, netting the opener and earning praise from her coach for her talent, technique, and smarts. He lauded her understanding of space and relationships on the pitch and how she was able to use her No. 9 and No. 10 attributes but out on the wing to make it work for the team.

"She's maturing nicely and I think he'll be a very, very important player for the national team in the years to come," he said.

Ellie Carpenter and Hayley Raso were strong in combination down the right and as individuals while Kyra Cooney-Cross also impressed in her 77 minutes.

No Kerr, no worries

While hopes were dashed that Aussie crowds would get to see Sam Kerr play on home soil for the first time since 2023 in this game, her absence is no cause for concern according to Montemurro.

The Matildas coach stressed in his postgame press conference that the captain was not injured.

"She came from Chelsea with a little bit of, it wasn't even a strain. It was something very, very minimal," he said.

He explained that she had trained in the leadup to the game and the decision was made by Kerr and the medical staff to give her a little more time to be ready for Tuesday's game.

And with five goals from five different scorers, it isn't unfair to say the Matildas didn't exactly need Kerr's goalscoring prowess in this game either.