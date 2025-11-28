Man United want new Old Trafford ready for 2035 World Cup

Berbatov: There's still a long way to go for Man United (1:12)

Manchester United have confirmed they want the revamped Old Trafford to be ready in time to host the 2035 Women's World Cup.

The English, Irish, Scottish and Welsh associations officially submitted their joint bid to FIFA to host the 2035 World Cup on Friday, although they were already all-but-confirmed to host the tournament due to being the only bidders.

In March, United announced their plan to leave Old Trafford, their home for more than 100 years, and move into a new 100,000-seater stadium.

That stadium has now been given a timeline, with its inclusion as part of the shortlist for 2035 Women's World Cup venues.

Man United's new 100,000-seater stadium would be the biggest in the UK. Foster + Partners

"From the early plans, they could be really exciting," England FA chief executive Mark Bullingham told reporters.

"If they are built, we'd obviously want them included in the tournament, so it would be right, if you look ten years down the road, to have the best stadia the country has included."

The proposed arena would surpass Wembley as the biggest in the United Kingdom.

Collette Roche, Manchester United's chief operating officer, said: "Our ambition is to build a new 100,000-seater stadium fit to host the biggest international football games.

"This will be part of a wider regeneration of the area around Old Trafford, with far-reaching benefits for the local community, Greater Manchester and surrounding region."