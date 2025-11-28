Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

Open Extended Reactions

,photo caption="Manchester United travel to Crystal palace on Sunday.">

Manchester United's five game unbeaten run in the Premier League ended on Monday when 10-man Everton beat them 1-0 at Old Trafford.

On Sunday, they face a Crystal Palace side who are fifth in the league, two points above United, and will be a tough nut to crack at home.

Palace, of course, play in Ruben Amorim's favoured 3-4-2-1 formation but have shown much greater adaptability and ambition under Oliver Glasner and it will be an interesting tactical battle on Sunday.

ESPN's Ryan O'Hanlon argues here that Man United have improved a year into Amorim's reign, but the underlying stats show concerns -- and it's those concerns that Glasner will be looking to exploit as he looks to bounce back from a 1-2 reverse at Strasbourg in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday.

United, meanwhile, will be looking to show that their October run which saw Amorim get awarded the PL manager of the month award was no flash in the pan.

Who will win the battle of three-at-the-back? Find out all you need to know about the match right here:

How to watch:

The match will be available on TNT Sports in the U.K., NBC in the U.S., Jio Hotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 30; 12 p.m. GMT (7 a.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. IST and 11 p.m. AEDT)

Venue: Selhurst Park, London

Referee: Rob Jones

VAR: Matt Donohue

Injury news:

Crystal Palace

Caleb Kporha, D: back, DOUBT

Chadi Riad, D: knee, OUT, est.return late-Nov

Cheick Doucouré, M: knee, OUT, est.return late-Nov

Manchester United

Benjamin Sesko, F: knee, OUT

Harry Maguire, D: knock, DOUBT

Lisandro Martinez, D: knee, DOUBT

Matheus Cunha, F: head injury, DOUBT

Expected Lineups:

Crystal Palace (3-4-2-1)

GK: Dean Henderson

CB: Marc Guéhi | CB: Maxence Lacroix | CB: Chris Richards

RWB: Daniel Muñoz | CM: Adam Wharton | CM: Will Hughes | LWB: Tyrick Mitchell

AM: Ismaïla Sarr | AM: Yeremy Pino

CF: Jean-Philippe Mateta

Manchester United (3-4-2-1)

GK: Senne Lammens

CB: Leny Yoro CB: Matthijs de Ligt | CB: Luke Shaw

RWB: Noussair Mazraoui | DM: Bruno Fernandes | DM: Casemiro | LWB: Diogo Dalot

AM: Bryan Mbeumo | AM: Amad

CF: Joshua Zirkzee

Stats:

Crystal Palace have won three and drawn one of their last four league matches against Manchester United.

In fact, United have failed to score in each of those four matches. In their history, they've only gone scoreless across five consecutive games against Blackburn (1920-1922) and Everton (1971-1973).

United don't like visiting London -- they've won just three of their Prem away games in the capital (D7 L16). In fact, that 16 is the most any club has lost in London since April 2023.

Palace's defence have been rock-solid this season. They've conceded only nine goals this season, only leaders Arsenal have conceded less (six).

Latest news and analysis:

- Man United improved under Amorim but underlying stats show concerns

A question: Are Manchester United any better than they were a year ago?

- Crystal Palace slip to Strasbourg defeat

With Palace fifth in the Premier League and Strasbourg - managed by ex-Fulham and Hull defender Liam Rosenior - fifth in Ligue 1, this was a showdown between two of the favourites to go all the way to the final in Leipzig next May

- Man United want wing-back, have midfielder targets - sources

United are assessing their options to strengthen their midfield. Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba are all among the names in the frame.