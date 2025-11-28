Man United still without Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko vs. Crystal Palace

Berbatov: There's still a long way to go for Man United (1:12)

Ruben Amorim is set to be without Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Harry Maguire as Manchester United look to bounce back from the defeat to Everton when they play Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Cunha was a late withdrawal from the squad to face Everton after suffering a head injury in training.

He's set to miss the game at Selhurst Park, but should be available to face West Ham next week.

Sesko and Maguire are expected to be sidelined for longer.

"I expect to have Matheus in the next one, not this one," Amorim told a news conference on Friday.

"Sesko is going to take a little bit more time. Harry, the same."

Manchester United will be looking for a result without forwards Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko this weekend. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Asked whether Sesko has suffered a set-back in his recovery from a knee injury, Amorim said: "No. It's going to take a little bit longer. We are taking care of the injury."

United head to Palace having won just once away from home in the Premier League this season.

Amorim's team put themselves in good positions in away games at Nottingham Forest and Tottenham before needing late goals to salvage draws.

Aside from the 2-1 win over Liverpool at Anfield in October, United's last league win away from Old Trafford was against Leicester City in March.

"It's hard to point to one thing why we are not winning away," Amorim said. "There's a lot of issues. I think if I look at the games we should have more points.

"Because we had control of some games, we had the advantage in some games and we lost that control. So if I look at our games we should have more points.

"And that is really disappointing and really frustrating, especially the last game [against Everton]."