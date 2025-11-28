Chelsea vs. Arsenal: Cole Palmer fit to start London derby

Frank Leboeuf and Ian Darke preview Arsenal's visit to Stamford Bridge following Chelsea's impressive Champions League win vs. Barcelona. (2:00)

Cole Palmer is fit and will be available to start for Chelsea against Arsenal on Sunday, manager Enzo Maresca confirmed on Friday.

Palmer missed Chelsea's trip to Burnley last week and their mid-week UEFA Champions League win over Barcelona after he fractured his toe in an accident at home.

Maresca had said he thought Palmer would miss the clash with league leaders and London rivals Arsenal, but confirmed on Friday their star midfielder will be available.

"He is available. Everyone is happy. The teammates are happy, we are all happy," Maresca told a news conference.

Cole Palmer is set to return for Chelsea against Arsenal. Visionhaus/Getty Images

"The most important thing is that Cole is happy, he needs to play games.

"He's probably our best player. We are happy he is back. We need to give him time to make sure he's 100% fit. He has done fantastic in the past and there is no doubt he will do fantastic in the future."

Palmer has not played since sustaining a groin injury in Chelsea's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in September.

He had been nearing a return before he injured his toe last week.