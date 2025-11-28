Open Extended Reactions

Victor Edvardsen was fined for mocking Angelo Stiller. Getty

A player has apologised, and been fined by his club, for mocking the appearance of Angelo Stiller.

Go Ahead Eagles punished their player, Victor Edvardsen, after an incident with Stuttgart's Stiller in their match on Wednesday.

His gesture towards Stiller prompted an on-pitch furore between the two sets of players.

"I want to apologise for my behaviour yesterday," Edvardsen said on Thursday.

"Things were said and done between us that do not belong on a football pitch.

"After the match, I went to the Stuttgart locker room to offer my apologies. "I have a role as an example to others, and I must behave accordingly."

The club from the Netherlands have fined Edvardsen €500 ($580, £438), which will go to the club's social branch.

German club Stuttgart won 4-0 against Go Ahead Eagles in the Europa League.

Stiller is among seven midfield names considered by Manchester United.

Man United want to bolster their ranks in central midfield and have assessed Stiller, among other options, sources told ESPN.

Stiller is a 24-year-old German midfielder who came through the youth ranks at Bayern Munich.

He first caught the eye at Hoffenheim before moving to Stuttgart, and he has been capped five times in Germany.