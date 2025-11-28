Matty Cash lifts the lid on Unai Emery's long video analysis sessions and what it's like working under the Aston Villa manager. (1:38)

Six men have been arrested at Birmingham Airport after disorder involving Young Boys fans during a Europa League clash at Villa Park.

The arrests bring the total number of suspects in custody to eight, after two people were detained during Aston Villa's 2-1 win on Thursday night.

West Midlands Police said a number of officers were assaulted by supporters of the Swiss club, with items including broken seats and coins aimed at police and Villa players, and Dutch forward Donyell Malen struck on the head.

Young Boys fans threw items at Donyell Malen. getty

Officers said on Friday morning that two away fans had been arrested on suspicion of affray and assaulting a police officer.

In a subsequent statement, the West Midlands force said: "A further six men have been arrested following last night's disorder during the Aston Villa vs BSC Young Boys match.

"The men were all arrested from Birmingham Airport this afternoon on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and violent disorder."

Superintendent Paul Minor said: "The majority of the crowd was in good spirit, but unfortunately, a small minority of away fans caused violence and disrupted the game.

"An investigation has been launched, and officers are reviewing body-worn video and CCTV from the stadium of the disorder."

The violence broke out in the lower tier of the Doug Ellis Stand when Villa took the lead and dozens of police officers were deployed in riot gear.

Young Boys were fined 28,250 euros (£24,729, $32,766) for similar issues involving their supporters at Manchester City two years ago and around 18,000 euros (£15,756, $20,880) for the use of pyrotechnics at Celtic in February.