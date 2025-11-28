Open Extended Reactions

Matildas star Winonah Heatley entered camp amid personal tragedy but refused to tell her teammates for fear the news would distract from preparations for their matches against New Zealand.

The Matildas wore black armbands during Friday night's 5-0 win in Gosford to honour Heatley's late brother, who passed away last week.

Heatley told Matildas coach Joe Montemurro of the news before travelling back to Australia from Europe for the Matildas' last two matches of the year.

But at Heatley's request, Montemurro only informed her teammates the day before the game.

"She didn't want to tell the group, she asked me to tell the group yesterday, because she didn't want to distract everyone from the game," Montemurro said.

"I'm getting goosebumps talking about that. That's the sort of person that she is. She put the team first ahead of her personal situation, which would be tragic.

"For me, a person of that nature, a person with that mentality, with that character, is incredible."

Teammates rallied around Heatley once learning the news.

"It was nice to go out there and wear the black armbands in support of her and her family and make sure they all know that we're here for them no matter what," said veteran Katrina Gorry.

"I don't know how she's got through this last week but she's always had a smile on her face regardless. She knows that we're always there for her."

Heatley and the Matildas defence impressed in the win over the Football Ferns, who had only two shots on target for the night to the Matildas' 15.

Still only 24, Heatley joined Italian giants Roma in July after three years playing in Denmark and shapes as vital to the Matildas' 2026 Asian Cup campaign.

"Look at the footballer she's becoming," Montemurro said.

"She's becoming a world-class defender, she really, really is. I get a lot of feedback from her in Europe. They're rating her very, very highly at one of of the biggest clubs in the world.

"We're honoured to have someone like that and the courage she's shown this week has been incredible."

The Matildas, who were without Sam Kerr who had a calf injury, meet New Zealand in Adelaide on Tuesday in their final buildup match before next year's Asian Cup at home.