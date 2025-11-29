Frank Leboeuf and Ian Darke preview Arsenal's visit to Stamford Bridge following Chelsea's impressive Champions League win vs. Barcelona. (2:00)

Nottingham Forest center back Murillo is on the radar of Chelsea, while Sergio Ramos will leave Monterrey and has interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, MLS and Europe. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Nottingham Forest center back Murillo is on the radar of Chelsea. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

- Chelsea retain an interest in Nottingham Forest center back Murillo, according to TEAMtalk, although a deal in January is unlikely. Chelsea considered making a move for the 23-year-old in the summer window, but he signed a contract in January that runs until 2029 and that puts Forest in a strong position, with a fee of over £70 million required to sign him. Chelsea are still likely to try to bring in the Brazil international and could be willing to invest heavily if they are in a position to challenge for the title when the January window comes.

- Sergio Ramos will leave Monterrey and has interest from Saudi Arabia, MLS and Europe, claims Marca. The former Real Madrid defender, 39, is not ready to retire and is trying to make Spain's squad for the 2026 World Cup in the summer. Ramos is set to depart Monterrey just nine months after joining the Mexican team as a free agent, with Inter Miami a possible destination.

- While Manchester City are looking at AFC Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo as they prioritize signing a winger, The Daily Mail has reported that the club are also ready to move ahead of Manchester United and Liverpool to bring in Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson. Forest will reject any January offers but a summer departure could be possible, especially if a fee approaching £100 million is offered. Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton has previously been considered, but Anderson is now the preferred choice at the Etihad.

- Matteo Moretto has told Radio Marca that Atletico Madrid are one of the clubs looking to sign Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi as a free agent in the summer. Bayern, Barcelona and a handful of Premier League clubs (including Liverpool), are looking at the 25-year-old, while Calciomercato has also mentioned Internazionale as a possible destination. Although the Italian side are also keen on Sassuolo's Tarik Muharemovic, Udinese's Oumar Solet and Lazio's Mario Gila.

- Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo is the priority for Napoli as they aim to sign a midfielder in January, reports Calciomercato. Kevin De Bruyne, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Billy Gilmour are all injured, so the club need to bring in reinforcements. They have also been linked with West Ham United's Soungoutou Magassa, Stade Rennais' Djaoui Cissé, Olympiacos' Christos Mouzakitis, Udinese's Arthur Atta, Bologna's Giovanni Fabbian, Internazionale's Davide Frattesi, Juventus' Fabio Miretti and Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini.

- Arsenal are ready to make a move for Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, 20, and have reached out to his agent. (La Repubblica)

- Newcastle right back Tino Livramento, 23, is being tracked by Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal. (Caught Offside)

- Liverpool want to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha, but it all depends on the future of Mohamed Salah and his possible move to Saudi Arabia. (Football Insider)

- Liverpool could let Federico Chiesa leave in January amid interest from several Serie A clubs. (Football Insider)

- Newcastle United have made contact over AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit, who is also being linked with Manchester United and Liverpool. (TEAMtalk)

- AC Milan maintain an interest in Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is also being looked at by other Serie A and Premier League clubs, and likes the idea of playing in Italy. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Milan are also monitoring Angers striker Sidiki Cherif, with scouts having watched the 18-year-old in recent weeks. (Nicolo Schira)

- Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund both have Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani on their shortlist for the summer. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Sunderland and Newcastle United could go head-to-head for Lazio midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, while Aston Villa are also in the mix. (TEAMtalk)

- Juventus are looking at Modena's Gady Beyuku in their search for a right back, but are also considering Genoa's Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Atletico Madrid's Nahuel Molina, Girona's Arnau Martinez, Monaco's Jordan Teze, Cagliari's Marco Palestra, Roma's Zeki Celik, Nice's Jonathan Clauss and Bayern Munich's Sacha Boey. (Calciomercato)

- Free agent winger Lorenzo Insigne has given his availability for a Lazio contract that will run until 2027. (Nicolo Schira)

- Paris Saint-Germain and Willian Pacho have reached a verbal agreement to extend the center back's contract until 2030. (L'Equipe)

- Como are interested in 21-year-old Hertha BSC center back Linus Gechter. (Nicolo Schira)

- Barcelona are in talks with 18-year-old winger Shane Kluivert about his contract situation, but no decision has been made yet. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Nicolae Stanciu could leave Genoa during the January transfer window. (Nicolo Schira)