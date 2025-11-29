England vs China: Lionesses back at Wembley - LIVE

Open Extended Reactions

England's next stop as part of their Homecoming Series arrives at Wembley, their true spiritual centre.

The Lionesses' triumph under the arches in the Euro 2022 final was a watershed moment for women's football in the country. They defended their crown at Euro 2025 and on Saturday, return to Wembley for the first time since their triumph in Switzerland this summer.

In front of what is expected to be a sellout crowd in northwest London, England will take on China in their penultimate game of the Homecoming Series.

This spate of four friendlies against opposition across continents has served as preparation for the 2027 World Cup qualifiers, which begin in March next year. England were beaten by Brazil in their first game post the Euros before bouncing back against Australia. Following their clash with China, they round off the year with a game against Ghana.

The last two international camps have seen Sarina Wiegman experiment with her squad selections. Lucia Kendall, Khiara Keating and Tayor Hinds all made their England debuts against Australia, and Freya Godfrey is line to make hers in this window.

Leah Williamson, Alex Greenwood and Lauren James have all been left out of the squad due to injury and fitness concerns, while Jess Carter has been given time off following her NWSL exertions. These absences could open more game-time for the likes of Lotte Wubben-Moy, Missy Bo Kearns and Maya Le Tissier.

Tune in for live updates from Wembley Stadium.