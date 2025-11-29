Open Extended Reactions

Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams scored from near the center circle to put his side up 2-0 on Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday.

Adams, 26, scored his first Premier League goal with the equalizer against Manchester City earlier this month. The U.S. men's national team international doubled his tally with a world-class effort.

THE USA'S OWN TYLER ADAMS SCORES AN ABSOLUTE WORLDIE! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QKWs9F5XH8 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 29, 2025

With Sunderland on the attack, the Cherries turned the ball over, and Adams saw goalkeeper Robin Roefs off his line only to loft it over him from about 50 yards.

Adams was taken off the national team squad for the friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay after crashing into teammate Adam Smith in the third minute of their 4-0 loss to Aston Villa.

But he seems to have recovered well.