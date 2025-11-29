Scotland's Billy Gilmour to undergo groin surgery

Craig Burley gives some advice to Scotland's squad, as the last player to score for Scotland at a World Cup in 1998. (1:30)

Billy Gilmour is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after Napoli confirmed the Scotland midfielder will have an operation in London on Monday.

Napoli did not disclose the nature of Gilmour's surgery or a timeframe for his recovery but he has reportedly been ruled out for the last four weeks because of a groin injury.

A brief club statement said: "Billy Gilmour will undergo surgery in London on Monday, accompanied by Gennaro De Luca from the club's medical staff."

Gilmour has made 12 appearances this season for the Serie A champions, although he was withdrawn after 38 minutes of his most recent outing in a goalless draw against Como on Nov. 1.

The 24-year-old was absent for Scotland's double-header against Greece and Denmark. A win over Denmark sealed Scotland's place at next year's World Cup for the first time since 1998.