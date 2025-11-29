Xabi Alonso: Madrid dressing room 'solid' despite rift talk

Xabi Alonso discusses Jude Bellingham's place in the Real Madrid team after questions over his best position. (0:55)

Xabi Alonso has dismissed "rumours" of unrest at Real Madrid, insisting that the dressing room is "solid" after getting back to winning ways this week.

Madrid won 4-3 at Olympiacos in the Champions League on Wednesday, ending a run of three games without a victory which had put Alonso under scrutiny, and led to reports of issues between the coach and senior players.

Despite that pressure, Madrid went into this weekend's LaLiga games -- visiting Girona on Sunday -- top of the table.

"I've always felt that the team is united, and that we all know what the objective is: to reach the end [of the season] with a chance to win everything," Alonso said in a news conference on Saturday.

"We're together in the good times, and the not-so-good times. We have a good connection on a daily basis. Despite all the rumours and what some might say, we're very solid internally."

Madrid began the season getting results, but a November run which saw them beaten by Liverpool at Anfield and drawing at Rayo Vallecano and Elche led to speculation that all was not well behind the scenes.

After the Olympiacos game, star forward Kylian Mbappé said the players needed to "protect" Alonso, while Vinícius Júnior hugged the coach on the pitch after the final whistle.

"We've had some good spells," Alonso said on Saturday. "We need that dominance, control, continuity, and consistency. We've been improving, especially defensively. I'm not happy about some things, especially the goals we've conceded in the last few matches. We're still a work in progress."

Alonso said centre-backs Antonio Rüdiger and Éder Militão would return to the squad for the Girona game, while Raúl Asencio was a doubt, and Dean Huijsen could be available for the game at Athletic Club on Dec. 3.

Alonso praised Jude Bellingham, saying the England midfielder "has that desire to learn, and to be more efficient," and defended Trent Alexander-Arnold's contribution so far.

"We need Trent," Alonso said. "It's his first year, and an adjustment is normal. He's also demanding of himself, and we have to support him through this big change."