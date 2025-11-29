        <
          Man City's Erling Haaland made to wait for 100th Premier League goal

          Have Manchester City lost their 'fear factor' against teams? (1:14)

          Mario Melchiot and Stewart Robson discuss Manchester City's struggles to get a win after their 2-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen. (1:14)

          Nov 29, 2025, 05:04 PM

          Erling Haaland will have to wait at least another another few days to join the Premier League 100 club after he was kept off the score sheet in Manchester City's 3-2 victory over Leeds United on Saturday.

          Haaland is in a race to break Alan Shearer's longstanding record as the fastest player to 100 goals. The Norway striker is just one shy of the century mark after 110 games -- Shearer set the record in 1995 in his 124th match.

          It would have been a little poetic had Haaland netted his 100th goal against Leeds -- the city of his birth midway through his father, Ale Inge Haaland's, three-year spell at the Yorkshire club.

          He still has plenty of breathing room to break Shearer's record, although he has some way to go to clinch his ultimate scoring title: Shearer is still the league's all-time top scorer with 260 goals.

          Phil Foden scored a stoppage-time winner to see City past Leeds in a 3-2 victory.

          Struggling Leeds had remarkably fought back from 2-0 down at the interval to level and put themselves in sight of an unlikely and much-needed three points in the Premier League.