Man City's Erling Haaland made to wait for 100th Premier League goal

Erling Haaland will have to wait at least another another few days to join the Premier League 100 club after he was kept off the score sheet in Manchester City's 3-2 victory over Leeds United on Saturday.

Haaland is in a race to break Alan Shearer's longstanding record as the fastest player to 100 goals. The Norway striker is just one shy of the century mark after 110 games -- Shearer set the record in 1995 in his 124th match.

It would have been a little poetic had Haaland netted his 100th goal against Leeds -- the city of his birth midway through his father, Ale Inge Haaland's, three-year spell at the Yorkshire club.

Erling Haaland can next break the record against Fulham on Tuesday. Carl Recine/Getty Images

He still has plenty of breathing room to break Shearer's record, although he has some way to go to clinch his ultimate scoring title: Shearer is still the league's all-time top scorer with 260 goals.

Phil Foden scored a stoppage-time winner to see City past Leeds in a 3-2 victory.

Struggling Leeds had remarkably fought back from 2-0 down at the interval to level and put themselves in sight of an unlikely and much-needed three points in the Premier League.