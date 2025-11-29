Ruben Amorin: Patrick Dorgu nervousness shows Man United pressure

Amorim accepts Man United have 'no excuse' for not winning games (0:33)

Ruben Amorim has said that Patrick Dorgu's nerves while playing for Manchester United is evidence of the intense pressure to perform at the club.

Amorim has claimed he can sense nervousness from the wing-back "every time he touches the ball."

He's urged the 21-year-old to be "calmer."

But the Portuguese coach also referenced Dorgu's cooly-taken goal for Denmark against Scotland and a fluffed opportunity during the defeat to Everton on Monday as proof that the spotlight at Old Trafford can be difficult to deal with.

"He needs to be calmer playing the game," Amorim said.

"You can feel the anxiety every time Patrick touches the ball. I can feel the anxiety. You remember the shot against Everton.

"That was easier than the decision he had to make [playing for Denmark] against Scotland.

"He made a great decision, and I saw it when he played in Italy. But here it is different, and sometimes the pressure is hard for them in the beginning, but he has time to improve."

Dorgu is one of a number of young players Amorim is relying heavily on this season.

The list also includes 20-year-old Leny Yoro, 22-year-old Benjamin Sesko and 23-year-old Senne Lammens.

Patrick Dorgu's nervousness shows the pressure of Man United, Ruben Amorim said. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Amorim accepts it's going to take time for the likes of Dorgu and Yoro to reach their peak and sign more players to strengthen key areas of the squad.

But the 40-year-old has also warned that while he's overseeing a long-term project, there remains a pressure to win now.

"I think it's clear it's going to take time, especially now in the Premier League when every other club is really prepared for everything," said Amorim.

"They are improving a lot. Then, we need to win now, if not, something is going to change and we know that. We just need to be better.

"It's not good to be Manchester United and not winning. There is no time here, so that's the feeling I have and why I'm frustrated all the time.

"Again, we know we need time, but there is no time in this club, so let's do everything we can to win games."