LIMA, Peru -- Former Juventus defender Danilo scored a second-half goal and Flamengo downed Palmeiras 1-0 to win the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday.

Danilo, who also spent time in Europe with Real Madrid and Manchester City, scored on a header in the 67th minute.

Flamengo won its fourth Copa Libertadores crown and its first since 2022. It also won in 1981 and 2019.

Brazil has 25 Copa titles, tying Argentina's tally as the winningest nation in the tournament.

Flamengo took home $24 million and a place in the 2029 Club World Cup. It will also play in the Recopa against Lanús, which won the Copa Sudamericana last Saturday. The runner-up receives $7 million.

Brazilian teams have won the Copa Libertadores seven years in a row. Argentina's River Plate was the last non-Brazilian squad to win it all in 2018 when it defeated Boca Juniors.