West Ham vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest updates with Slot's side desperate to end rut

Liverpool travel to West Ham on Sunday looking to find an end to a dire run of form that has seen them lose six of their last seven in the league and nine of their last 12 in all competitions -- and you can follow it all live with ESPN.

It is hardly the form of defending champions and with Arne Slot's side fresh off their latest humbling defeat, a 4-1 rout at Anfield by PSV in the Champions League, Liverpool well and truly find themselves in a crisis.

As they attempt to arrest the slide however, Liverpool visit one of their favourite Premier League stomping grounds, boasting an envious record of just one defeat in their last 18 against West Ham.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have undergone a change of fortune themselves, they come into this one off the back of three unbeaten with two impressive wins against Newcastle and Burnley.

The stakes are high in east London as Liverpool look desperately for some form of respite amid a terrible run while West Ham's recent revival will have those inside the London Stadium just a little more confident.

