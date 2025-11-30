Tottenham's poor home form: Is this the worst they've ever been?

Tottenham's 2-1 defeat at home to Fulham on Saturday has left them stranded in 10th in the Premier League after no wins in their last four games (1D, 3L). After a strong start to life under Thomas Frank, they've spiraled into a tailspin, one that's been powered by their wretched form at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With the help of ESPN Global Sports Research team, we dig into the stats that underline just how awful their home form has been:

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: the two faces of this Spurs team

Consider these two numbers -- 13 and 5.

Thomas Frank reacts during the Spurs-Fulham game, which ended with yet another home loss at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

13 is the number of points Spurs have won away from home in the league this season, from six games. That's the joint-most of any club in the league and places them second in the away-games-only table (behind Chelsea and above Arsenal on Goal Difference). Only Chelsea have scored more than their 13 goals away from home.

5, you guessed it, is the number of points Spurs have won at home ... in seven games. That places them 19th in the home-games-only table -- with four of their five defeats this season coming at home.

Is this the worse they've ever been at home?

This home form has been a problem from before Frank came in.

In fact, the Fulham loss was their 10th home defeat of 2025 in the Premier League. That's their joint-most home league defeats in a single calendar year in club history (also 10 in 1994 and 2003). And they still have home fixtures against Brentford, Slavia Prague and Liverpool to go in December.

Ange Postecoglou holds his head during Spurs' Premier League defeat (1-4) against Brighton in May. Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images

Even then, Ange Postecoglou's 17th-finishing team won more points at home (21) than away (17). In fact, through matchweek 13, Postecoglou's Spurs were 4th in the home-only table.

Historically, if they maintain this run and remain 19th on the home-only table, it will be the lowest they've been since 1993/94 when Spurs won just four of 21 home games (8D, 9L) to finish 21st.

Here are the only times Spurs finished below 10th on the home-only table in the Premier League era (overall league finish in brackets):

15th in 2024/25 (17th)

12th in 2002/03 (10th)

12th in 1998/99 (11th)

15th in 1997/98 (14th)

12th in 1996/97 (10th)

21st in 1993/94 (15th)

London derby malaise

There's one stat that makes the home record read even worse for Spurs fans: Tottenham have lost four consecutive home London derbies for the first time in the Premier League. They've been narrow defeats (1-2 to Fulham, 0-1 to Chelsea, 0-2 to Crystal Palace, 3-4 to Chelsea again) but what will irk is that very rarely in those games did it feel like Spurs had a real chance of winning.

Add to that the fact that the one away defeat this season came at the Emirates -- a 4-1 spanking in the North London Derby -- and you have a recipe for real fan unrest.

Thomas Frank with his players after their 0-1 loss to Chelsea. Shaun Brooks/CameraSport via Getty Images

The Fulham derby also marked a new low: their 2-0 lead at the 5:43 minute mark was the earliest that Tottenham have ever conceded two goals in a Premier League home match. And that's a big problem considering Spurs haven't won any of their last 40 PL games when trailing by 2+ goals at half time (D2, L38) -- since a 3-2 win at Arsenal back in November 2010.

Where are the goals?

The fact that it's only bottom-of-the-table Wolves (six) and Burnley (five) who have scored less home goals than Spurs (eight) is bad enough but read that in conjunction with the underlying numbers and they don't paint a pretty picture. They are going at 0.9 expected goals per game at home this season in the league, with only Burnley (0.5) having a lower rate in the competition.

This has also resulted in their overall xG this season has taken a battering. At 12.0, they are 16th on an xG Premier League table, the same rank they get for shots on target per match (3.2 at 16.9% conversion). To put those numbers in perspective, Man City lead the xG table with 25.1 and Chelsea lead the shots-on-target-per-match table with 5.6 (at 13.3% conversion).

Their average of 9.5 shots and 3.2 shots on target per game in the PL this season are their lowest averages on record in a single campaign (since 2003-04).

Mohammed Kudus has been one of the few bright sparks for Tottenham Hotspur this season. Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images

This means that it's not just a case of forwards missing chances or luck not going their way -- in fact their conversion rate of shots-on-target-per-match to goals is the highest of any side in the Premier League this season. They simply aren't creating enough.

If you look at the chances created metric (home only), the highest a Spurs player appears at is #25, through Mohammed Kudus, who has created nine chances. As a collective, 12 other Premier League teams have created more chances in the league than their 23 (City highest with 43) and 11 teams have more touches in the opposition box than their 301 (City again highest with 444).

Frank has some work to do on his offensive setup if he is to turn this abysmal form around this season.