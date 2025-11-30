Berbatov: There's still a long way to go for Man United (1:12)

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde is on the radar of Manchester United after a bust-up with his manager, while Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move for United striker Marcus Rashford, who is on loan at Barcelona. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

- Manchester United are exploring a move for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, according to The Daily Mirror. The Red Devils are one of several clubs keen on signing the 27-year-old following a "bust-up" with manager Xabi Alonso, and would be willing to make an offer in the region of €80 million. However, that is expected to fall short of what Los Blancos would be looking for, with the Bernabéu hierarchy insisting on a deal over €100 million given that Valverde remains contracted until the summer of 2029.

- Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move for Barcelona's on loan striker Marcus Rashford, reports Football Insider. Rashford, 28, is on loan from Manchester United and Barca are favorites to sign him permanently as they can activate a €35 million release clause in the deal. Rashford has scored six goals while providing seven assists in 18 games since arriving at Camp Nou in the summer, but PSG are now keeping close tabs on his situation and could step up their interest if Barca opt not to do anything.

- Liverpool, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye, according to Footmercato. The three Premier League clubs are reported to have made initial enquiries regarding a potential approach for the 25-year-old, who has been placed high on their shortlists as a potential attacking reinforcement in the next two transfer windows. Ndiaye, who joined the Toffees from Marseille in 2024 for around €20 million, has scored four goals in 13 league matches this season.

- Bayern Munich and Barcelona are among the teams monitoring Santos full back Souza, who has been compared in style to former Real Madrid and Brazil star Marcelo. Diario AS reports that the Blaugrana have been interested in the 19-year-old since the summer, when he was also linked with Chelsea. It is believed that an offer worth €15 million would be enough to land him, but Santos don't want to discuss a deal before the end of the campaign.

- Aston Villa are lining up a move for Brentford striker Igor Thiago, according to The Daily Mirror. It is reported that the 24-year-old has been identified as a potential long-term replacement for Ollie Watkins, and manager Unai Emery is hopeful that the Villa Park hierarchy would be willing to tempt the Bees with a £50 million proposal. He scored his eleventh goal of the Premier League campaign on Saturday with a brace during the 3-1 win over Burnley.

- Barcelona will turn their attention to Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez if Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane doesn't activate his €65 million release clause in the summer. (Sport)

- Benfica are weighing up a January approach for Bayern Munich left back Raphael Guerreiro. (A Bola)

- The €50 million release clause in the contract of Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy will only be available in the summer to Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal. (Sport1)

- Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton will only consider a move to Manchester United if they qualify for next season's Champions League. The Red Devils remain confident in winning the race to sign him. (Daily Mirror)

- Juventus remain attentive to the situation of Atalanta midfielder Ederson, with the Serie A club keen to reinforce their midfield in January. (Tuttosport)

- Roma are keen to add Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee on loan in January, but they would only be willing to include a permanent option clause worth £20 million. (Daily Mirror)

- Liverpool have made progress towards agreeing a contract extension with defender Ibrahima Konate while Real Madrid explore several other options. (TEAMtalk)

- Any offers from Nottingham Forest to sign Brighton midfielder Jack Hinshelwood will be dismissed. (Football Insider)

- Multiple clubs including Atalanta, Eintracht Frankfurt, Crystal Palace and Fulham are interested in Watford winger Rocco Vata, 20, at around £20 million. (Daily Mail).

- A move for Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock is being considered by Crystal Palace. (Football Insider)

- Al Hilal will resist offers from Europe for forward Marcos Leonardo. (Ekrem Konur)

- Internazionale and Napoli have joined Juventus in the race for Atalanta wing back Marco Palestra, who is currently on loan at Cagliari. (Nicolo Schira)