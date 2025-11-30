Crystal Palace vs Man United LIVE: Latest updates as Mateta gives Palace the lead

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United head to Crystal Palace on Sunday for a crucial Premier League clash, and you can follow it all live with ESPN right here.

United appeared to have turned a corner after five league games unbeaten, but last week's dismal defeat to Everton at home has ensured a swift return to square one.

It was the manner of defeat that again raised questions over Ruben Amorim's suitability as manager. Despite facing 10 men for almost the entirety of the game, Amorim stubbornly stuck with his system and continued to leave five defenders on the field.

Amorim's next assignment at Selhurt Park will also be a tricky one. Man United have won just one of their last 11 away games and haven't tasted victory in this part of south London since 2020.

Despite not being involved in the Champions League, Crystal Palace would have revelled in the midweek action. Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise coming up against each other for Arsenal and Bayern Munich respectively was a testament to their ability to nurture world-class talent.

The two forwards have left in successive seasons but the Eagles continue to soar. A win on Sunday coud see them move into the top four, if other results go their way. But such is the congested nature of the Premier League that a loss could see them pipped by United.

Tune in for live updates from what promises to be a fascinating encounter.