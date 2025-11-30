Billy Bonds: West Ham legend dies aged 79, tribute planned for Liverpool

Former West Ham United captain and manager Billy Bonds has died at the age of 79, the Premier League club has announced.

Bonds was the longest-serving player for the Irons, making 799 appearances across a 21-year career which saw him lift the FA Cup twice as well as winning the old Second Division.

After moving into coaching, initially with the youth team, Bonds was appointed manager in February 1990, securing promotion from Division Two and, after relegation in 1992, then taking the Upton Park club back into the top flight at the start of the Premier League era.

A statement from Bonds' family via West Ham read: "We are heartbroken to announce that we lost our beloved Dad today. He was devoted to his family and was the most kind, loyal, selfless, and loving person.

"Dad loved West Ham United and its wonderful supporters with all his heart and treasured every moment of his time at the club.

"He will always be in our hearts and eternally missed. We take comfort knowing that his legacy will live on forever."

Legendary former West Ham player and boss Billy Bonds has passed away at the age of 79. Jon Bromley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Bonds -- who had been signed from Charlton in May 1967, going on to captain West Ham to FA Cup success in both 1975 and 1980 -- left the Irons in 1994, when he was replaced in the manager's job by his best friend and assistant, Harry Redknapp.

Later voted the club's greatest player, Bonds also had a stand named in his honour at their new London Stadium home.

"An extremely private and loyal man, Billy was completely devoted to his family - wife Marilyn, who sadly passed away in 2020, daughters Claire and Katie, and granddaughters Eloise and Elissa," a statement on the West Ham website read.

"Never one to crave the limelight, he was universally loved, respected and admired by his team-mates, players and supporters, who will forever consider themselves 'Billy Bonds' Claret and Blue Army'.

"The thoughts and sincere condolences of everyone at West Ham United are with Claire, Katie, Eloise and Elissa as they come to terms with their loss, and we kindly ask that the family's privacy is respected at this sad and difficult time.

"Rest in peace Billy, our courageous, inspirational, lion-hearted leader."

West Ham confirmed there would be a period of appreciation to honour Bonds ahead of Sunday's Premier League home game against Liverpool, with a full tribute set to take place before the fixture with Aston Villa at the London Stadium on Dec. 14.