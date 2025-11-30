Ruben Amorim: Man United 'steal' set-piece routines from rivals

Ruben Amorim says Manchester United improved as Joshua Zirkzee improved in their second-half comeback win over Crystal Palace. (1:11)

Open Extended Reactions

Ruben Amorim has said that Manchester United are "stealing" set-piece routines from other clubs after goals from two free-kicks helped earn a valuable 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

United came from behind at Selhurst Park thanks to second-half goals from Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount, both of which came from Bruno Fernandes set plays.

Amorim's team have now scored 10 Premier League goals from set-pieces this season -- joint most with table-toppers Arsenal.

"We work a lot," Amorim said when asked about United's improvement at set-pieces.

"We have more time to work, we work a lot and we learn a lot in England.

Man United scored twice form free-kicks when beating Crystal Palace. Photo by Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images.

"I think you are used to seeing that, but when you come for the Premier League you learn a lot with other teams how to do it and we are stealing a lot of things to score goals."

United looked destined for another set-back following Monday's defeat to 10-man Everton when Crystal Palace went in at half-time 1-0 up thanks to a retaken penalty from Jean-Philippe Mateta.

But there was marked improvement in their performance after the break as Amorim's team recorded just their second league win away from home since March.

"I just said to the players we need to be more alive and you can feel that," Amorim said.

- Mason Mount, Joshua Zirkzee inspire Man United comeback win at Crystal Palace

- Zirkzee leads Man United comeback in game of two halves vs. Palace

- Premier League table

"So if you are more alive, you are in more places, you are near the ball more often. I think everyone did that.

"But we also need to understand that the opponent was tired also in the second half.

"And when you increase the rhythm and the opponent gets tired a little bit, suffers right away a goal, you felt that we had the control of the game and that's it."