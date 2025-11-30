Lucas Paquetá hits out at FA after Liverpool red card: 'Ridiculous'

Janusz Michalik praises Arne Slot's team selection as Mo Salah drops to the bench for victory vs. West Ham (1:52)

West Ham's Lucas Paquetá has said his red card against Liverpool was a reflection of the "ridiculous" two years he's "had to endure," accusing the Football Association of a lack of support in an extraordinary outburst.

Paquetá was cleared of four spot-fixing charges by the FA earlier this year following a lengthy investigation, after he was alleged to have deliberately received four yellow cards in Premier League matches between November 2022 and August 2023.

On Sunday, Paquetá was sent off in the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool, after quickly receiving a second booking for dissent following a yellow card for a foul.

Former West Ham goalkeeper Rob Green called the red "completely irresponsible" on Sky Sports.

Paquetá took to social media after the game to have his say, quoting a clip of the red card with the post on X: "It's ridiculous to have your life and career affected for two years without any psychological support from the federation.

Lucas Paquetá has hit out following his red card against Liverpool on Sunday. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

"Perhaps this ridiculous behaviour is just a refllection of everything I've had to endure and, it seems, have to continue enduring! I'm sorry I'm not perfect."

The Brazil international added in Portuguese: "I understand that now I have to look like the villain; it's difficult to live with everything that has been caused in my life and in my mental health!

"I will continue trying to prevent them from affecting me even more.

"This does not justify my expulsion, and for that I apologise to the fans and my teammates!"

Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo, who struck after Paquetá's red, scored the goals for Liverpool that left Nuno Espirito Santo's side in 17th.

Nuno said after the game he would not comment on the sending off until he spoke to the player.

Paquetá was reprimanded and warned as to his future conduct in October over his failure to cooperate with the investigation into the spot-fixing allegations.

ESPN has contacted the FA for comment.