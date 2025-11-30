Mikel Merino brands Caicedo's red-card challenge 'horrible'

Open Extended Reactions

Mikel Merino accused Moisés Caicedo of a "horrible challenge" after the Chelsea midfielder was given a red card for a first-half foul on the Arsenal forward during Sunday's 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Spain international Merino scored Arsenal's second-half equaliser, cancelling out Trevoh Chalobah's 48th minute opener for Chelsea, to secure a point for the Gunners which keeps Mikel Arteta's side five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

But the key moment in the game came in the 38th minute when Caicedo was sent off by referee Anthony Taylor following a VAR intervention in the wake of his challenge on Merino which caught the 29-year-old on the ankle with the studs of his right boot.

Merino was able to play on following lengthy treatment and he said he knew immediately that the challenge would lead to a red card for Caicedo.

Mikel Merino was fouled by Moises Caicedo, who was then sent off. Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

"I felt my ankle go all the way, but luckily I have very mobile ankles and body," Merino told Sky Sports. "I wasn't concerned about my safety, but obviously I knew it was a horrible challenge and it was going to be a red card straightaway."

Merino added, to the BBC: "It's a London derby so it's always passionate. The red card tackle was harsh and a really tough one. What you expect in this league and what you expect in this ground, this is a grown up game and you've got to step up in this game."

When asked whether Caicedo had apologised or spoken to Merino after the challenge, Merino said, "No. Nothing."

Referee Taylor issued seven yellow cards during a hard-fought game and Merino said the physicality of the encounter highlighted the nature of the Premier League.

"This is the Premier League," he said. "It's very strong and it's why you see so many transitions. If you win a duel, then you can attack the box.

"This is a really tough stadium to come and take a point. We could have done things better, maybe managing the game a little bit better and understanding what they were trying to do, how they pressing and going man-to-man so aggressively.

"But the team showed good mentality. With 10 men, we could have had more patience with the ball. Trying to find the wings and cross with players in the box. But obviously, they are a good side."