Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmatí is set for a spell on the sidelines after breaking a bone in her leg ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Nations League final second leg against Germany in Madrid.

The Spanish Football Federation [RFEF] confirmed on Sunday that the three-time Ballon d'Or winner "fractured her fibula" in training this weekend.

Bonmatí, 27, will now return to her club Barcelona for further tests which will determine how long she will be sidelined.

A source told ESPN that if no surgery is required, she could be back within two months, but if an operation is needed, it may be longer.

Aitana Bonmati is the only women to have won the Ballon d'Or three times. Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

The news comes just two days before Spain's game against Germany at Atlético Madrid's Metropolitano Stadium as La Roja seek to retain the Nations League.

Friday's first leg in Germany ended in a goalless draw.

The world champions are already without fellow Barça midfielder Patri Guijarro, who is also currently injured, leaving coach Sonia Bermúdez having to find solutions in the centre of the park.

Bonmatí's injury will also be felt at Barça given Guijarro's absence, with youngsters Vicky López, Sydney Schertenleib and Clara Serrajordi the most likely to get minutes in the meantime.

In 15 appearances for he club in all competitions this season, Bonmatí has weighed in with six goals and four assists.

Barça have five more games before the end of the year, including two in the Champions League, although they are well placed in Europe and domestically as things stand.

They top Liga F by six points after 12 matches and also lead the Champions League standings on goal difference from OL Lyonnes.