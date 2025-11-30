Luis Garcia reacts to Real Madrid's 1-1 draw away to Girona as they fail to go top of LaLiga. (1:43)

Xabi Alonso backed his Real Madrid team to turn their season around -- saying "it's a long season" -- after they were held 1-1 at Girona on Sunday, in their third consecutive draw in LaLiga.

Madrid went behind to Azzedine Ounahi's 45th minute strike at Montilivi, before Kylian Mbappé levelled from the penalty spot, but the visitors were unable to complete a comeback.

The result leaves Madrid a point behind rivals Barcelona at the top of the table, with Barça set to host fourth-placed Atlético Madrid on Tuesday.

"In the second half we improved, we had more chances," Alonso said in his post-match news conference. "We weren't clinical, to get the three points. But it's a very long season, and we have to keep going."

Madrid began the season well -- winning 10 of their first 11 league games -- but November draws at Rayo Vallecano, Elche and now Girona, coupled with a Champions League defeat at Liverpool, have sparked doubts over the Alonso project.

"There are different phases in a season," Alonso said on Sunday. "At the start [of the season], we were more consistent away from home.

"The team was enthusiastic to come back at 1-0 down [at Girona]. We had three or four quite clear chances to score the second goal and win."

Alonso added that he had "no criticism" for his players after the performance.

"I liked the reaction [to going behind]," he said. "It wasn't enough, but we were close. We have to remain united, with the necessary self-criticism, wanting to win with so many games away from home. We have a chance on Wednesday in Bilbao [against Athletic Club] and we'll see."

Alonso said it was "surprising" that an incident in which substitute Rodrygo appeared to be fouled in the penalty area was not reviewed by the referee.

"I haven't seen it, but I've been told VAR could have looked at it," Alonso said. "They're decisive moments, which can decide a game."