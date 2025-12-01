Stats: Lamine Yamal's 19 before 19, Kylian Mbappé on top with 7, Lionel Messi's 13 extends record

Open Extended Reactions

It was another exciting weekend of football with Europe's best teams all in action in their respective leagues. The top two in the Premier League Arsenal and Chelsea met on Sunday with the match ending in a 1-1 draw. Mikel Arteta's team hold a five-point lead at the top followed by Manchester City who clinched a late-winner against Leeds United thanks to Phil Foden. Meanwhile, Liverpool are back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over West Ham United.

In LaLiga, Real Madrid dropped points again and slipped to second place after a 1-1 draw against Girona while Barcelona beat Alaves to go on top of LaLiga table. Bayern Munich maintained their unbeaten run in Bundesliga while just one point separates the top four in Serie A with AC Milan leading the table after 13 games followed by Napoli, Inter Milan and Roma.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from the weekend's football matches:

1

Alexander Isak has scored his first Premier League goal in eight matches, ending his joint-longest scoring drought in the competition (also 7 games, April-May 2023).

56

Bruno Fernandes now has more Premier League assists for Manchester United (56) than Paul Scholes (55). Only Ryan Giggs (162), Wayne Rooney (93) and David Beckham (80) have provided more for the club in the competition.

34

Since Oliver Glasner's first Premier League game in charge of Crystal Palace in February 2024, only Erling Haaland (46) and Mohamed Salah (36) have scored more Premier League goals than Jean-Philippe Mateta (34).

10

Tottenham suffered their 10th home defeat of 2025 in the Premier League, which is now their joint-most home league defeats in a single calendar year in club history, also 10 in 1994 and 2003.

43

Bournemouth's Tyler Adams' strike from 43.3 metres out was the longest range Premier League goal since Moisés Caicedo scored from 50.5 metres against Bournemouth in May 2024.

21Y, 152D

Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho has become the youngest South American player to reach 100 Premier League appearances at 21 years, 152 days.

7

Chelsea have seen 7 red cards this season, in all competitions. That is the most for any team in one of Europe's top five leagues.

A landmark appearance for Alejandro Garnacho �� pic.twitter.com/qRdX8OLGer - Premier League (@premierleague) November 30, 2025

7

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé has scored seven penalty goals this season across all competitions, more than any other player from Europe's top five leagues.

19

Lamine Yamal scored his 19th league goal before turning 19, which is the third most in league history after Raúl González (28) and José Iraragorri (23).

3

Real Madrid have drawn their last three LaLiga matches, the first time they have recorded three consecutive draws in a single league season since December 2019 under Zinedine Zidane (D3).

Barcelona became the new LALIGA leaders after beating Alavés 3-1. �� The title race is on �� pic.twitter.com/h3SAD9vFei - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 29, 2025

34

Barcelona have scored in each of their last 34 matches in LaLiga (90 goals) -- their best scoring streak in the competition since February 2019, under Ernesto Valverde (37 matches, 99 goals).

180

Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak has kept 180 clean sheets in LaLiga, which is the third-most all-time in the league, only behind Andoni Zubizarreta (235) and Francisco Buyo (213).

20

Bayern Munich have scored multiple goals in their 20th consecutive Bundesliga match, equalling the Bundesliga record.

Only Bayern themselves had previously such a long run in 2013-14 under Pep Guardiola.

100

Bayern are the only team with a perfect record at home (9-0-0 W-D-L) in league and UCL among teams from Europe's top 5 leagues this season.

534

Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer made his 534th Bundesliga appearance in the weekend, equalling Eike Immel in second place among the most capped goalkeepers in Bundesliga history.

Only Oliver Kahn has played more Bundesliga matches (557).

1

For the second consecutive season, after 13 games played in Serie A, at least four teams are at the top of the table within two points.

This had never happened in the previous 30 seasons in the three-points-per-win era.

29

Pisa are the 29th different opponent Inter's Lautaro Martínez has scored against in Serie A. Since his debut campaign in 2018-19, no player has scored against more different opponents in the competition.

101

Since his Serie A debut in 2019/20, Rafael Leão is only the fourth player to have been involved in more than 100 goals (101 - 60G+41A) in the top-flight with a single team after Domenico Berardi (115, Sassuolo), Ciro Immobile (125, Lazio) and Lautaro Martínez (139, Inter).

1

Lens are at the top of Ligue 1 table for the first time since the third matchday of 2004/05.

RONALDO-MESSI WATCH

Lionel Messi helped Inter Miami beat New York City 5-1 to make it to the MLS Cup final where they will face Thomas Muller's Vancouver Whitecaps.

Inter Miami win the MLS Eastern Conference final meaning the MLS Cup final will be Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba's final match before the retirement �� pic.twitter.com/C3Emrkuvyh - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 30, 2025

13

After his assist against New York City, Messi has reached 13 goal contributions in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, extending his record in a single postseason.

(Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.)