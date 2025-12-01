Robin van Persie's son debuts - there's an eerie similarity

Open Extended Reactions

Robin van Persie gave his son Shaqueel an Eredivisie debut for Feyenoord, and there is already a similarity to his father's style on the pitch.

Shaqueel previously made his debut in the Europa League for the club now managed by his father.

But he was handed his first outing in the Dutch league when he came on as a substitute for Feyenoord in their 2-1 win against Telstar.

Shaqueel's description of his own abilities bring back memories of Robin, who scored 144 Premier League goals for Arsenal and Manchester United.

"It's up to me to show, through my qualities, that I am a good player," Van Persie's son said.

"I'm a technical striker who often drops deep to receive the ball, and I have goal-scoring ability."

The 19-year-old picked up a yellow card against Telstar for kicking the ball away from Ronald Koeman Jr. -- another son of a legendary Dutchman, who is a goalkeeper.

"Normally I'm not really into that, but it had to be done," he said.

Shaqueel van Persie came through the academy at Feyenoord, the club where his father started out too.

He was previously coached by Robin in the younger age groups before meeting again in the first-team.

"I've already worked with him for two years in the youth academy. It's not hard," Shaqueel said.

"We work very well together. We've been used to this for a long time, and I think my teammates as well.

"He treats me the same as any other player. That's how it should be."

And how does Shaqueel address his father at work, compared to at home?

"At home he's dad, and here he's the coach," the teenage striker smiled.