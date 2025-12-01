Transfer rumors, news: Man City eye Semenyo move in January

Janusz Michallik discusses Phil Foden's performance and place in the Manchester City team after scoring twice in their win over Leeds. (1:46)

Manchester City could move to sign AFC Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo in January, while Barcelona are monitoring RB Leipzig's Antonio Nusa. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Slot: Salah still 'so important' after being dropped at West Ham

Frank: Spurs supporters booing Vicario are 'not true fans'

Glasner fumes at Crystal Palace for not strengthening squad

Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo has registered six goals and three assists int he Premier League so far this season. Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

- Manchester City could trigger Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo's £65 million release clause during the January transfer window, The Times reports. The Citizens have been monitoring the 25-year-old, as they are looking to bring in somebody who can help ease the goal-scoring burden being put on Erling Haaland at the Etihad. Various reports have linked the Citizens with a potential summer move for Semenyo, who is also a target for Premier League champions Liverpool, but it appears they may now be ready to take action earlier.

- Barcelona are among the various big-name clubs interested in RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, according to Diario Sport. The Blaugrana's scouting manager and Deco's assistant, Joao Amaral, was at a meeting in Milan between agents, intermediaries and sporting managers and used that as an opportunity to watch the 20-year-old when Norway faced Italy. Nusa scored Norway's equaliser in the 4-1 win, which officially sealed their place at the country's first World Cup since 1998.

- It is still not certain whether Real Madrid will trigger their option to re-sign Como attacking midfielder Nico Paz, but it is increasingly likely that they will, Diario AS reports. Como coach Cesc Fàbregas would like to keep the 21-year-old with him in Serie A, but even he recognises that the Argentina international's future is in Los Blancos' hands. Paz joined Como in August 2024 in a deal that included a re-sign option for Real Madrid that lasts three seasons.

- Chelsea and Manchester United have both started negotiations for Gremio centre-back Luis Eduardo and made contacts that should result in an offer in the coming weeks, reports Diario AS. This comes after the 17-year-old impressed for Brazil as they finished fourth in the U-17 World Cup. Eduardo, who will turn 18 on Jan. 16, has a €60m release clause, while European clubs want to sign him before the competition for his signature increases.

- Napoli had Roma attacking midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini under special observation when the sides met on Sunday, as the Azzurri look at potentially signing him amid injuries to Kevin De Bruyne and André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, reports Calciomercato. They hope the 29-year-old can be a cheap January signing as his contract expires in the summer and there are no current negotiations for a renewal. Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo is also on Napoli's list of midfield options.

- Liverpool are expected to table a €60m offer for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. (Caught Offside)

- Juventus defender Gleison Bremer is one of Tottenham Hotspur's priorities as they look for a centre-back, but there will be competition from Manchester United and Chelsea. (Caught Offside)

- Chelsea are among a number of clubs keeping a close eye on Arsenal left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly, but the Gunners have no intentions of letting the 19-year-old leave - especially not to a direct rival. (Football Insider)

- Fenerbahce are monitoring Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rüdiger, who has also received interest from Serie A, LaLiga, the Premier League and Saudi Pro League. (Ekrem Konur)

- Aston Villa are preparing a move for 17-year-old Anderlecht midfielder Nathan De Cat despite competition from Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton & Hove Albion and Bayern Munich. (Caught Offside)

- Borussia Dortmund want to keep Aaron Anselmino past the expiration of the centre-back's loan in the summer. (Sport 1)

- No contact has been made regarding a move for Iliman Ndiaye and Everton have no intention of letting the winger leave in January. (TEAMtalk)

- Benfica are monitoring Juventus wingback Filip Kostic, who could be reunited with Jose Mourinho as his contract expires in the summer. (Nicolò Schira)

- Club Tijuana are interested in San Jose Earthquakes forward Cristian 'Chicho' Arango. The MLS club has already rejected an offer from Pumas UNAM. (Tom Bogert)

- Brayan Vera is set to join Montreal from Real Salt Lake for $1.5m plus add-ons. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Metz centre-back Sadibou Sané has rejected various offers for a contract extension having been approached by clubs including Wolfsburg and Club Brugge. (Footmercato)

- Galatasaray have joined Eintracht Frankfurt, Crystal Palace, and Fulham in monitoring Watford winger Rocco Vata. (Ekrem Konur)