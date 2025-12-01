What do the rules say about Manchester City's alleged fake injury?

Janusz Michallik discusses Phil Foden's performance and place in the Manchester City team after scoring twice in their win over Leeds. (1:46)

Open Extended Reactions

Despite a stoppage time winner for Manchester City in their game against Leeds on Sunday after 90 minutes of cutthroat action including a surrendered two-goal lead, the actual football didn't emerge as the main talking point.

Instead it was Leeds boss Daniel Farke accusing City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma of a "fake injury" that allowed Pep Guardiola to give his side a team talk on their way to a 3-2 victory courtesy of Phil Foden's late winner.

The incident has sparked controversy and debate throughout the Premier League with Liverpool manager Arne slot admitting he has ideas on how to stop teams "time-wasting" after his team's much needed 2-0 win over West Ham on Sunday.

But what do the rules actually say about City's alleged "fake injury" and subsequent stoppage, ESPN takes a look.

- Foden winner helps Man City edge Leeds in Premier League

- Guardiola backs England's Tuchel on Foden position

- Leeds boss Farke accuses Man City's Donnarumma of 'faking injury'

Manchester City gather in a huddle while goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was getting treatment on the pitch. Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

What actually happened?

City's Donnarumma went down injured in the second half and waved over to bench, calling on the physios, he then received medical treatment on the pitch, but was able to play on.

At the same time, City's outfield players gathered at the touchline and received instructions from Pep.

Leeds went on to equalise after this before eventually falling to an away defeat.

Gianluigi Donnarumma goes down injured in the second half of Manchester City vs Leeds. Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images

What do the laws say?

The laws are very clear on in-game injuries, with the FA stating that that an "injured player may not be treated on the field of play," so why was Donnarumma treated on the pitch?

Well very simply, because he is a goalkeeper. This is one of the exceptions to the rule and whether City knew this beforehand or not they appeared to ultimately reap the benefits of it, with Pep using the stoppage to relay tactical instructions.

"Exceptions to the requirement to leave the field of play are only when: A goalkeeper is injured; A goalkeeper and an outfield player have collided and need attention," the FA outlines.

The rest of the exceptions read:

A goalkeeper and an outfield player have collided and need attention.

Players from the same team have collided and need attention.

A severe injury has occurred; a player is injured as the result of a physical offence for which the opponent is cautioned or sent off (e.g. reckless or serious foul challenge), if the assessment/treatment is completed quickly.

A penalty kick has been awarded and the injured player will be the kicker.

Ensures that any player bleeding leaves the field of play.

"If the referee has authorised the doctors and /or stretcher bearers to enter the field of play, the player must leave on a stretcher or on foot."

What did Leeds boss Farke say?

Daniel Farke was not best pleased with Donnarumma's injury on Saturday. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Daniel Farke was less than pleased with the incident, but did go on to admit that "it is within the rules."

"If we don't educate our players in football, what to do in terms of fair play, sportsmanship, if you just try to bend the rules to your advantage and you can do a fake injury in order to do an additional team talk," Farke said.

"It is nothing I personally like but if it is within the rules I can't complain about it.

"I asked the fourth official at this point if you want to do something and he said: 'No, our hands are tied, we can't do anything.

"It is within the rules, it is smart. If I like it, if it is in the sense of fair play, if it should be like this, I keep it to myself and I leave it to the authorities to find solutions for it. It is within the rules."

What did Arne Slot say?

Surprisingly, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot gave his opinion on the incident on Sunday, reiterating his strong opposition to any from of "time-wasting," as well as putting himself forward to help stop the issue.

"I have, in general, a very clear opinion about time-wasting. We [Liverpool] are the last team in this league which does time-wasting," he said.

"But I have noticed in the last weeks, when we have lost or been a goal down, that I have seen so, so [much] time-wasting. I was constantly hoping I'd get the question and people would notice. Now that we're winning I get the question, this is so weird!

"The other team which I would never suspect time-wasting from is City.

"I have watched, recently, a lot of games where time-wasting was a part of it. I would be in favour of the Premier League doing something about time-wasting. I have my ideas. I am more than open to talking to them about my ideas.