Estêvão 'will be at the World Cup', says Brazil's Carlo Ancelotti

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has said Chelsea starlet Estêvão has earned himself a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

Estêvão, 18, has stolen the limelight at Stamford Bridge since arriving at the club from Palmeiras for £29 million ($38m) in the summer.

Asked if the Chelsea winger, who has scored three goals in five Champions League appearances, including a brilliant individual effort in the win against FC Barcelona last week, will feature for Brazil in next year's big event, Ancelotti told Esporte Record: "I think so. "Based on how Estêvão has played in the last six months, I think so. Estêvão will be at the World Cup."

Estêvão, who made his Brazil debut on Sept. 2024, has broken into Ancelotti's starting XI and has scored four goals in his last three appearances for the national team. He has five goals in 11 caps for Brazil.

"He is a very, very special player," Ancelotti said. "He is very different because he has a big natural talent. It doesn't mean that he is 100 percent developed because of his age. In terms of his talent, he can't improve it but what he can do is to give continuity."

Estêvão has made 11 Premier League appearances for Enzo Maresca's side, starting in five of those games.

Ancelotti is encouraged by how Chelsea are helping Estêvão develop.

"What can help is the physical aspect, the tactical learning and the mental approach because he is very young," he said. "He is progressing very, very well at Chelsea. I haven't spoken to Chelsea but I'm certain that they are doing a specific program with him in this sense.

"So I think the national team has to take advantage of this talent because it's a very big one."