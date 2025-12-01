Flamengo's Copa Libertadores trophy damaged in title celebrations

Open Extended Reactions

Flamengo head coach Filipe Luís celebrates with the Copa Libertadores trophy. Wagner Meier/Getty Images

The Copa Libertadores trophy won by Flamengo on Saturday was damaged during the team's title celebrations.

Flamengo beat Palmeiras 1-0 in the final in Lima, Peru, to become the first Brazilian club to lift the prestigious cup four times.

Flamengo players and staff had a victory parade on the streets of Rio de Janeiro on Sunday afternoon, with an estimated 500,000 people joining in the celebrations.

Players and staff took turns to lift the cup during the parade and images showed that the top part of the trophy, which consists of a figurine of a footballer ready to kick a ball, was wrapped in what appeared to be masking tape.

The figurine had earlier been broken.

Flamengo will be hoping to wrap up the Brazilian league title on Wednesday when they take on Ceara in front of their own fans in Rio's Maracana stadium.

They are five points clear of Palmeiras at the top of the standings with two games remaining.