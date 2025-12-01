Shaka Hislop reacts to Newcastle's 2-1 win over Manchester City in the Premier League. (0:53)

Eddie Howe feels Aaron Ramsdale is in a "really good place" after taking over the Premier League gloves for Newcastle.

England international Ramsdale replaced Nick Pope in Saturday's 4-1 victory at Everton to make his first top-flight start in goal for the Magpies.

Pope missed the trip to Merseyside with a groin injury that Howe said Newcastle are still trying to get a "proper diagnosis" on ahead of Tottenham's trip to St James' Park on Tuesday.

"I'm sure he felt good returning back to Newcastle as we all felt after the game," Howe said about former Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale's reaction to starting at Everton.

"It is a feeling we haven't had very often, being away from home where you've done a good job, you've completed your objective and you're focused on the next game in a positive way.

Aaron Ramsdale enjoyed a great start to life in the Newcastle goal on Saturday.

"He can be very pleased. It's a really good start from him and I'm sure he's in a really good place."

Newcastle's impressive weekend win on the back of beating Manchester City at home secured back-to-back league victories for the first time since April.

They remain in the bottom half of the Premier League in 13th, but in a congested table are only four points behind fifth-placed Brighton.

Howe said: "The last two league performances have been us. I am reluctant to say we are back but I think we are moving in the right direction.

"I think we have executed a few games this year where we haven't been that team [at Everton] and we are nowhere near as effective.

"The game schedule we have, fresh players on the pitch is one thing and then you have to execute the plan.

"Physically this year the players are going to have to dig deep because there are a lot of games, but that was a big step forward against Everton."

Howe said defender Sven Botman was going to see a specialist in the "next couple of days" to determine whether needs an injection on a back problem or just rest ahead of a return to training.

Striker Yoane Wissa has also taken a step closer to finally making his Newcastle debut after participating in a training game.

The £55m summer signing from Brentford suffered a knee injury playing in a World Cup qualifier for DR Congo in September.

Howe said: "Yoane participated in an 11v11 training game while we were at Everton.

"He'll have another one at some stage this week and we'll see how close he is."