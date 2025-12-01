Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes made up Man United free-kick on the spot

Ruben Amorim says Manchester United improved as Joshua Zirkzee improved in their second-half comeback win over Crystal Palace. (1:11)

Mason Mount has said that the free-kick routine which helped Manchester United beat Crystal Palace was devised on the spot.

The midfielder scored United's second goal to earn Ruben Amorim's team a 2-1 win at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

After Joshua Zirkzee's equaliser, which also come from a set-piece, Mount said his goal came from a split second decision from captain Bruno Fernandes, who opted against shooting himself to lay the ball off instead.

"I said to him 'I will roll it for you' and he said 'no, you stay there'," Mount said.

"Then I said, 'you shoot' because the sun was difficult today and it was causing a bit of a problem. First-half for us with long balls. I thought it would be difficult for Deano [Dean Henderson] to see the ball in goal.

"But he said 'stay there' and then rolled it to me. You could see my reaction was a bit 'ah, get on the end of it'."

Mason Mount scored the winning goal for Man United against Crystal Palace. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Fernandes' decision to roll the ball to Mount even looked like it caught the England international off guard.

Henderson and the Palace wall also seemed slow to react.

"He [Fernandes] obviously said it but it was really quick," Mount said.

"That is what helped out the situation because they didn't see it coming. They didn't see us talking. They were late to react, then it's about finding the little space in the wall. It is a bit of disruption and then you have to hit the target."

As well as scoring a second Premier League goal of the season against Palace, Mount also celebrated a significant milestone at Selhurst Park.

Recalled to the team by Amoirm, the 26-year-old, who has suffered with injuries during his time at Old Trafford, completed 90 minutes in a league game for the first time since his move from Chelsea in 2023.

"It felt like a long time," Mount said.

"That is a massive positive for me. I have been working hard recently and feel really good now.

"To get that 90 minutes under my belt is really positive. I will go into recovery now and go for the next game. For me personally, I am very happy with that."