Why Slot was right to bench Salah in Liverpool's win vs. West Ham (1:52)

Open Extended Reactions

Virgil van Dijk has said Liverpool do not need any "extra determination" to return to form and has admitted his team need to find consistency following their 2-0 win over West Ham United.

Liverpool ended a run of three straight defeats with a victory at the London Stadium on Sunday, with goals from Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo sealing the three points.

The win moves Arne Slot's side up to eighth in the Premier League table, nine points behind leaders Arsenal, but Van Dijk believes it is important not to focus on other teams and instead concentrate on turning their own season around.

"[It was] an important win," the Dutchman said. "Pleased to keep a clean sheet.

"I think there's no point for us to look at any table, we didn't do it last year and we shouldn't do it now either. The only thing we should look at is trying to find consistency in the way we play, defend and attack. Yeah, today was a good win and now we move on.

Virgil van Dijk wants more consistency at Liverpool. Michael Regan/Getty Images

"I don't think there was extra determination needed in the situation that we were in."

Isak's second-half strike against West Ham was his first for Liverpool in the Premier League, with the striker having struggled for both form and fitness since completing his £125m move from Newcastle United.

- Liverpool needed Isak, Wirtz to ease pressure on Slot, and they did

- Mohamed Salah still 'so important' for Liverpool - Arne Slot

- Arne Slot 'relieved' as Liverpool secure much-needed win

Asked what impact the goal could have on Isak's Liverpool career, Van Dijk said: "Hopefully a lot, because we need him in his best form, shape, which will be important for all of us. I'm glad he got the goal today.

"Criticism is part of the game, so that's what the guys who give criticism get paid for, we just have to deal with what we can control, and that's playing football on the pitch. We won today, that's about it.

"Now we focus on Wednesday, on what will be a very hard, tough game that we will be ready for, but we have to be ready for it."