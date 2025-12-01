Sarina Wiegman credits Lionesses fans before Ghana clash

Take a look at the best stats to come out of England's 8-0 demolition of China. (0:46)

Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman is not taking for granted the "really incredible" support her side have received on their homecoming series after winning Euro 2025.

A crowd of almost 75,000 at Wembley watched England thrash China 8-0 on Saturday in their first game at the national stadium since retaining the European Championship crown in July, with at least 24,000 expected at St Mary's Stadium tomorrow for the friendly against Ghana.

The match in Southampton will be the team's last of an unforgettable year in which they gave the country a memorable summer with their performances in Switzerland, culminating in a penalty shoot-out win over world champions Spain.

Sarina Wiegman has credited the Lioness' support. Maja Hitij - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

"It's been an incredible year," said Wiegman. "The camps we had from February were great, the tournament was incredible. On the pitch it was insane how the games developed but off the pitch it was really calm. I enjoyed it more than other tournaments before.

"I liked the homecoming. These four homecomings connect with the fans. We had 75,000 last Saturday, tomorrow's there's 24,000 tickets sold. That's really incredible. I don't take that for granted."

Wiegman will be without Grace Fisk for Tuesday's game after the Liverpool defender was forced to withdraw from the squad with "a small injury".

The 27-year-old is as yet uncapped having not been called on from the bench against China.

There is a hectic upcoming club schedule for many of the squad with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United players all facing two rounds of Champions League games as well as Women's Super League fixtures.

Nevertheless, Wiegman was not looking to leave players out en masse with only limited time available to work with the team.

"There's always calls with the (club) managers," she said. "I'm very aware of the schedule. You'll see some changes tomorrow, trying to manage minutes.

"But we don't have that many opportunities to play friendlies. We only have eight more camps before the World Cup so you want to use that time together."

One player that has made her debut during the homecoming series has been Aston Villa's Lucia Kendall, who won her second cap as a second-half substitute against China.

"It went pretty fast how she developed," said Wiegman. "She's been playing good football, that's why we selected her. She's really competing for more minutes. It shows consistency.

"People think that's really easy, but going from camp where the demands are so high, then going back to club and keeping up the level, then coming back in again. That's what she does."

Wiegman's contract is due to expire following the 2027 World Cup in Brazil but she insisted she is not looking closely at her future beyond that point.

"I'm still really enjoying the job," she said. "I think the team is enjoying that I'm around. That's really important too. Let's see what the future will bring. I'm very relaxed about it.

"I don't look forward. Maybe that looks like I don't plan my career a lot. I just know what I really enjoy. I want things to be a fit for my side and for the other side."